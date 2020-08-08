PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners here were updated on election matters and the canceled Flat Rock Festival during a recent meeting.
The commissioners office provided The Crescent-News with minutes of four meetings in late July and early August.
The annual festival had been scheduled for Sept. 17-19, but was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Guy Dasher of the Flat Rock Committee discussed the matter with commissioners during their July 22 session. He noted that they are seeking ideas to help raise money.
Too, he explained, that a cruise-in at the county fairgrounds for various food vendors, which would have sold items at the Flat Rock Festival, is being considered. According to Dashler, the festival would have had approximately 23 vendors.
Tractor pulls are still scheduled at the fairgrounds on Sept. 19, according to Dashler.
Meanwhile, he noted, the Antwerp Boy Scouts plan to set up in Antwerp Park to sell food items.
Dashler is seeking additional input from area villages.
On the same day, commissioners discussed the November election with Jacob Huner, northwest Ohio regional liaison with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office.
He explained that Ohio will receive $13,657,222 in federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds for the upcoming election. This follows an $11.2 billion commitment from LaRose’s office to help county election boards with coronavirus preparedness.
Huner encouraged commissioners to seek volunteers for election polling stations as many poll workers are older and in a higher risk category for coronavirus.
According to commissioners, he complimented the county’s board elections for “doing an excellent job in working with the state preparing for the November election.”
Commissioners approved a resolution setting up two election-related funds — one for related federal CARES Relief Act grant funds, the other for HAVA security and access funds.
In another matter, commissioners met with Paulding County’s economic development director, Tim Copsey, at their July 20 meeting.
Copsey informed commissioners that seven of eight spaces are rented in the Small Business Innovation Center (SBIC) in downtown Paulding, while economic development memberships have risen 11% this year.
He also reported that Dandelion Boutique planned to open on Aug. 1 in downtown Paulding, while another business, Microtronix in Paulding, opened on July 6 and the county’s new juvenile court assessment center has rented space in the SBIC building.
Additionally, Copsey talked about the county’s housing study and the possibility of finding county land for building speculative homes.
Commissioners thanked Copsey “for all his hard work in helping make our county thrive again.”
In other business, commissioners:
• discussed the impact of the coronavirus situation on Paulding County Common Pleas Court proceedings with Prosecutor Joe Burkard. He noted the need to purchase new equipment that would aid offsite court proceedings, which could limit the potential spread of coronavirus. Too, he informed commissioners that Branch Christian Fellowship Church is allowing the use of its facility for upcoming trials to ensure social distancing.
• discussed the results of an energy audit for the county sheriff’s office with Rusty Bookman of Energy Optimizers USA, Dayton. Commissioners noted that their priority is ensuring proper functions of the HVAC system as well as the need for a “negative pressure room” at the county jail for coronavirus inmate containment. Commissioners approved a one-year contract with Energy Optimizers with options for years two and three.
• approved a contract with Dangler Excavating LLC and the village of Payne for the town’s West Street waterline loop project.
• adopted an electronic signatures policy for Paulding County to verify electronic signatures. A related resolution indicates that the policy will concern the county government’s “automatic data processing systems and processes that use electronic signature or other means to process financial transactions and other electronic records.”
• approved a contract with Zywave Inc. to provide data analysis on the county’s group health care claims.
• discussed options with Ed Bohn, Bill Edwards, Ken Amstutz and Ben Winans for ensuring that personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies are made available to schools.
• discussed railroad matters with Michael Gaynor, assistant vice president for field operations of GoRail, a railroad advocacy group. He noted that his company is attempting to recruit 1,000 legislators, elected officials and community organizations to sign and send a letter to the U.S. Congress and Surface Transportation Board “which will call on Congress to maintain a balanced regulatory approach.” Commissioner Mark Holtsberry also asked Gaynor to check into a concern about weekly blockages of a railroad crossing on Paulding County Road 117 in Jackson Township.
• passed a resolution supporting the adoption of a Roth 457 option for an expanded portfolio choice within the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System.
• approved various resolutions amending 2020 budget appropriations.
• passed a resolution allowing the Paulding County Engineer’s Office to advertise bids for county asphalt paving.
