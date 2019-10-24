PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners were updated on county finances and received an update on the county jail recently.
Auditor Claudia Fickel presented the third-quarter reports for the year, though sales tax revenues were not yet available.
General fund receipts for the third-quarter of 2019 were at $5,918,219.99, which is up from 2018 quarter end by $819,216.87. The increase is mostly in part due to health insurance and workers’ compensation rebates, rollback and homestead. General fund expenses for the quarter were $4,981,368.87, also up from 2018 quarter end by $80,087.55. The general fund cash balance at the end of September was $2,436,711.66.
Fickel also added that the county’s 2018 audit has been released.
Sheriff Jason Landers then met with the commissioners to present 2019 projections through Sept. 30. He also presented the jail report for September. There were 56 male inmates serving 668 days and 17 female inmates serving 161 days in September. Total inmates held were 73. The average inmates held per day was 27.6, with 22.2 being male and 5.3 being female. Total meals served for September were 2,332. The sheriff also noted that there is still a plumbing issue at the jail receiving attention.
Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Bohn and Fred Pieper then discussed a contingency plan for the county in case of a nationwide cyber attack where all electronics were inoperable.
It was noted that the Antwerp Local School District has solar farms, the largest solar farm in the state for a public school, and that there are wind turbines in the county.
It was suggested requesting a transformer at the base of one of the wind turbines in the county. It was stated that it may be easier to get access from a private turbine owner. Commissioner Tony Zartman asked Peiper to put together a request to present to the wind farms.
Also commissioners:
• designated Commis-sioner Roy Klopfenstein as the official voting representative and Commissioner Mark Holtsberry as the alternate voting representative in the county for the County Commissioners’ Association of Ohio.
• voted to increase the county-held note for the Melody Acres Ditch project from $17,874.40 to $20,233.54.
• heard from Engineer Travis McGarvey that work is finishing up on the piling to stabilize the river bank on County Road 179.
• authorized an agreement with Lucas County for autopsy services at a rate of $1,450 per autopsy, $25 per body bag and $65 for extra-large body bags. The agreement will run from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2020.
• went into executive session to discuss legal matters.
• heard the Office of Community Development requested that Cecil’s sanitary sewer system critical infrastructure project be funded through the county’s revolving loan fund. The board agreed to use $77,000 in funds for the project. It was also noted that Paulding’s infrastructure project for combined sewer needs additional funds for a waterline replacement with funding options being looked at for that project.
• heard from Becky Suvar of the waste management and education awareness program. She will be following up with Erie Recycling for the 2020 contract and requested an amendment to her 2019 budget to allow new hire in-training expenses.
