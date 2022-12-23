PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners were updated on emergency management activities — including plans concerning a total solar eclipse — and received the sheriff’s monthly jail report during recent meetings here.
County EMA director Ed Bohn informed commissioners that meetings concerning a total solar eclipse — set to occur on April 8, 2024 — will begin January with one each month.
The main path of darkness that this will cause is expected to cover most of northwest Ohio, including all but the northwest corner of Paulding County.
The eclipse is expected to create great interest and attract visitors to the area.
Bohn also noted that rescheduled meetings for the county mayors’ mitigation plans are set for Jan. 19-20.
Too, he told commissioners that his office received two grants — $14,012 for hazardous material preparation and $12,361 for nine new gas monitors.
Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers also presented commissioners with his monthly report for the county jail in Paulding.
It noted that the jail housed 52 inmates — 39 male and 13 female — during November. They served 728 days total in the facility for an average of 14 days per inmate.
Some 2,090 meals were served to inmates in November.
• discussed the juvenile and probate court’s 2023 budget.
• met with board of elections members and others to discuss the office’s 2023 budget.
• received an update from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
• passed two resolutions modifying or amending the 2022 county budget with $24,460.36 in appropriations.
• hosted the county land bank board meeting.
• approved a resolution making the Paulding County Progress the newspaper of general circulation for purposes of published public notices.
• discussed 2023 operations with Shannon Ruschel, director of Paulding County Waste Management Education and Awareness.
• passed two resolutions concerning contracts with Solid Ground, LLC, Paulding, for snow removal and mowing/trimming on county property. The monthly cost of each is $755.10 and $1,623.67, respectively.
• discussed legal matters with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
• hosted a meeting on a proposal to establish a regional water system involving Payne, Antwerp and Paulding. (Details of the meeting appeared in Tuesday’s Crescent-News.)
