PAULDING — Board appointments and an update on county economic development activities were a focus of a recent Paulding County commissioners meeting here.
Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey met with commissioners during their Monday meeting when appointments to 10 public boards also were handled.
Copsey informed commissioners that he plans to visit local high schools next month to inform students about Paulding County’s employment opportunities. According to commissioners’ minutes, Copsey’s goal “is to let young adults know what great employment opportunities that Paulding County can provide for them.”
In this endeavor, Copsey told commissioners that his office has supplied the county’s high school seniors with “I Love Paulding County” shirts in their respective school colors. A book with businesses and contact information also will be handed out.
Too, Copsey told commissioners that he has discussed potential community development block grant opportunities with the county’s village officials. These are available through Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization, which administers grants for local governments in five area counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties).
According to Copsey, memberships to the Paulding County Economic Development Office have increased 15% over last year, and he noted that the organization’s board seats are all filled.
Copsey encouraged commissioners to visit the office’s website where commercial properties for sale and other resources are listed.
Also Monday, commissioners made appointments within their office to 10 different public boards:
• Commissioner Mark Holtsberry — Northwest Ohio Community Action Board, Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Inc., Family and Children First Council, Paulding County Senior Center Steering Committee and LEPC Board.
• Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein — EMA Advisory Board and Homeland Security Advisory Committee.
• Commissioner Clint Vance — John Paulding Historical Society Board and District 5 Integrating Committee.
Clerk Heather Barnhouse also was appointed to the Paulding County Transportation Improvement District.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• approved three resolutions making additional appropriations totaling $29,469.72 to the county’s 2021 budget.
• met in executive session with Jim Stripe, superintendent of the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities, to discuss the purchase or sale of property.
• met in executive session by Paulding Exempted Village Schools superintendent Ken Amstutz, along with Karen Saxton and Matt Stoller — district board members — to discuss the purchase or sale of property.
