PAULDING — Economic development topics were a focus of Monday’s Paulding County commissioners meeting.
The county’s economic development director, Tim Copsey, informed county commissioners about several matters during that session. Minutes of the meeting were provided by the commissioners office to The Crescent-News on Wednesday.
Copsey reported that talks are continuing on possible water regionalization, economic development memberships are continuing to be received while the Village of Cecil’s wastewater treatment plant project will be going out to bid soon.
Meanwhile, Copsey noted that Antwerp Grub & Sub sandwich store opened on May 16 while the Club 49 Bar in Payne has been purchased by the Pancake House.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved two resolutions allowing bids to be advertised for the county’s 2021 asphalt paving program and its cold mix paving project.
• passed two resolutions adding an additional $10,392.29 appropriations to the 2021 county budget. Most of this ($10,000) is for the ditch maintenance fund while the remainder covers veterans matters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.