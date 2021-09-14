PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners were updated on a bridge replacement project and handled other miscellaneous matters during a recent regular session here.

County Engineer Travis McGarvey informed them that a bridge replacement is underway on Auglaize Township Road 156, west of County Road 171. The closure is expected to continue for about one month, he indicated.

Additionally, McGarvey informed commissioners that applications are being sought for a full-time highway maintenance worker in the engineer’s office.

According to the engineer’s website, duties include “maintenance activities on county highways and bridges, operating snow and ice removal equipment and performing routine maintenance of equipment” with a starting pay of $17.30 per hour.

In other business, commissioners:

• passed a resolution approving a supplemental appropriation of $73,491.04 for salaries in the county’s soil and water conservation fund.

• approved a resolution accepting First Financial Bank as a depository of county funds.

• met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn. He discussed funding for first responders’ new MARCS Radio system, noting that the state fire marshal’s office is discontinuing funding that will cover related fees although another state agency may provide this money for 2023-2024.

• met with Dan Foust, program administrator of the Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District, to discuss the Nile Weible Ditch project, a joint effort with Defiance County. He will be sending commissioners information regarding a public hearing on the matter. Assessments for a Paulding County project (John Wollum Ditch) will be completed soon, he informed commissioners.

