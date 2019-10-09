PAULDING — The Paulding County commissioners discussed the 2020 budget for the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) during its recent meeting.
EMA director Ed Bohn informed the commissioners that he has to have verification from the county for the 2021 budget for EMPG for an increase in appropriations for 2021 by $11,600. The state suggested to charge each township, however, county officials told the townships that the county would fund the EMA office.
Bohn also pointed out that leading into 2021, a newer (used) vehicle is needed to be able to pull the generators and the trailer.
Commissioners were then informed that the inaugural burn at the first-responder training facility was held Tuesday.
Bohn noted that the county needs to have a certification from a certified building inspector for the training facility for use of occupancy. Commissioner Tony Zartman pointed out that the county should file the certificate with CORSA, once received.
Turning to other matters, the board heard from Guy Dasher of the fair board.
Dasher noted that there is a fairgrounds facility grant in this year’s budget. He said there are some gates left on the county garage lot.
The fair board would like to put closed gates on the fairgrounds. It was noted that the county can do everything but the main gate. The main gate also serves as the entrance to the OSU Extension Office, as well as the EMA office. Dasher pointed out that the fair board is in support of one way in and one way out.
Also commissioners:
• approved an increase of $2,359.50 to the contract price with Grindstaff Trucking and Excavating LLC of Oakwood for the Melody Acres ditch project.
• appointed Shannon Ruschel as assistant Paulding County WMEA program manager, effective Nov. 6.
• revised the county investment policy.
• updated the road agreement with EDP Renewables.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.