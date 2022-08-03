PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners opted for a "standard allowance" for general use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during a recent meeting.
In all, Paulding County was allocated $3.62 million in ARPA funds, part of a $1.9 trillion bill passed by federal lawmakers last year.
A related resolution adopted by commissioners stipulates that they have decided to "take the 'standard allowance'" up to $10 million "as the amount of revenue loss for use for provision of government services ... ."
This allows commissioners to use the funds for all general expenses as they choose without limitations as a way to compensate for tax receipts believed to have been reduced due to the coronavirus situation.
In another matter, commissioners hosted the quarterly meeting of the audit committee, composed of a number of elected officials, on July 27.
Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher reported that county investments totaled $27,126,654.66 as of June 30, earning $68,177.31 in interest this year. She noted that the second-half property tax delinquency rate is 4%.
Auditor Claudia Fickel reported that sales tax revenue in the first half of 2022 totaled $1,115,695. Overall county general fund revenue rose by 6.3% in that period, she added, but general fund expenses were up by 15%.
Commissioner Mark Holtsberry also told the committee that Paulding County only has five living World War II veterans.
And Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein explained that the commissioners office has moved into its new location at 451 McDonald Pike, the renovated office building obtained through a property transaction exchange with Paulding Exempted Village Schools.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed 11 resolutions amending, modifying or increasing the 2022 county budget appropriation by $254,687.74.
• approved a resolution amending the 2022 county budget with $1.5 million for state gas tax contract projects.
• approved a resolution setting up a new fund for the health department with $280,000 for "enhanced operations." Most of this ($218,000) is for salaries while the remainder is for fringe benefits. This represents state grant funds to help with COVID-19 operations and procedures.
• met with Brady Manning and Colleen Gallagher of WANRack — a fiber optic infrastructure provider — and the county's IT manager, Phillip Jackson. Company representatives will work with Jackson "to see what a model of a private fiber network would be like for the county," according to meeting minutes.
• discussed the state's capital projects grant process with Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon. He suggested that proposed projects include 50% local funding and be bundled together.
• received the monthly Paulding County Jail report from Sheriff Jason Landers. He reported that in June the jail housed 63 inmates (49 males and 14 females) who served 788 days. Some 2,236 meals were served in June. Jan. 1-June 30 totals were 247 inmates (188 males and 59 females) and 9,311 meals were served.
• met with Paulding Senior Center Director Marsha Yeutter for an update.
• hosted a county land bank board meeting.
• discussed the courthouse window replacement project with Jerry Overmier, the project architect with Beilharz Architects, Defiance. Specifically, they discussed the panning window system and arched-top openings.
• received an update from the county's economic development director, Tim Copsey. He noted that memberships are up 13.5% this year.
• approved a resolution creating a fund to accept the county's share from the OneOhio opioid settlement with an initial payment of $7,396.54.
• passed a resolution allowing Paulding County Waste Management Education and Awareness to sell surplus equipment at auction.
• met in executive session with Landers and Jennifer Wiswell to discuss the promotion or compensation of employees.
• met in executive session with EMA Director Ed Bohn to discuss emergency response protocols.
• attended the Four-County Solid Waste District board meeting in Defiance.
• approved the appointment of Gary Mabis to the Paulding County Vision Board.
• passed a resolution granting a request from the Village of Antwerp for release of $10,060.84 in permissive tax funds for a project.
• received a demonstration on TextMyGov concerning smart texting between citizens and local government.
• hosted a county board of tax revision meeting.
• met with Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman for an update.
• received updates from the county's maintenance director, Tim Yenser.
