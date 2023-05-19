PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners took steps during one of their regular meetings to place a countywide 911 replacement levy on the November ballot.
Commissioners approved a resolution asking the county auditor to certify the estimated property tax revenue for a 1.074-mill, five-year levy to fund operation of the county's 911 center.
This is the first step in placing the levy on the November ballot. A second resolution authorizing placement before voters will follow.
While this levy has been approved in the past, the replacement component — as opposed to simple renewal — would allow the levy to collect on new tax valuations, if approved. This would generate additional revenue.
In making a request for the levy, Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers also informed commissioners that his deputies have been responding to EMS calls for one year now. From May 7, 2022 to May 7, 2023 deputies assisted with 667 EMS runs, according to Landers.
With EMR-trained deputies, the sheriff's office has assisted in rescue squads on 19 occasions. Too, they have used Narcan — a drug used to counteract overdoses — eight times in the past year with four revivals.
According to commissioners' meeting minutes, Landers commented that "he is very proud of his deputies and their dedication to the team and to the county."
Commissioners also held a second required public hearing with Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) on community development block grant applications.
These include requests from:
• Payne Village, up to $500,000 for a $902,695 waterline replacement project on West Oak and Merrin streets.
• Oakwood Village, up to $500,000 for a $500,000 sidewalk project on Walnut and East Harmon streets.
• Antwerp Village, up to $250,000 for a $349,000 downtown revitalization project. This would include structural rehab, code compliance repairs and facade improvements on buildings at 202 S. Main St., 204 S. Main St. and 103 Railroad St.
MVPO, based in Defiance, is involved in the process as the administrator of CDBG grants. The agency keeps a share of the money for its operations.
In other business, commissioners:
• received the monthly Paulding County Jail recap. It reported that 69 inmates (54 male and 15 female) were housed in Paulding County Jail during April, serving 881 days. The jail served 2,504 meals during April.
• discussed legal matters with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
• approved four separate resolutions amending or modifying the 2023 county budget with $59,593.49 in appropriations. The largest amount ($22,499) is for sheriff/jail/insurance/equipment expenses.
• met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn for an update. He noted that he has applied for the acquisition of more MARCS radios through the county's Homeland Security grant. Bohn also informed commissioners that the Ohio EMA executive director (Sima Merick) was scheduled to tour the county.
• passed a resolution allowing the disposal of unfit sheriff's office vehicles.
• approved a resolution allowing the release of $5,918.54 in permissive taxes from vehicle registration fees to Antwerp Village for street work.
• met with Dylan Worden and Darin Johnson of Midstates Energy Solutions to discuss energy costs for county government-owned buildings. They noted that the so-called federal "Inflation Reduction Act" has made available subsidies for related projects.
• passed a resolution approving a petition for the Lower Big Run Ditch project. The estimated cost is $134,662. Construction bids will be opened on June 7.
• approved a resolution removing Aufrance Ditch from the county's ditch maintenance program.
• hosted a county land bank meeting.
