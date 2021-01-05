PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners handled a number of late-year matters during their final meetings of 2020. The commissioners office provided The Crescent-News with minutes Monday from these latest sessions.
Commissioners approved 19 resolutions at their Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 meetings that amended or modified the 2020 county budget.
Only two of them surpassed $5,000, with the largest two changes ($24,772.89) concerning county library expenses and gas tax ($14,607.33), which funds highway projects.
The remaining changes involved small amounts, including a low of 11 cents.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved lease agreements with the Paulding County Agricultural Society for use of the fairgrounds in Paulding during 2021.
• approved a resolution setting the county highway mileage reimbursement rate at 56 cents per mile. The amount follows the Internal Revenue Service standard.
• passed a resolution authorizing a new contract with Ira Good of All Seasons Cleaning to clean the courthouse and county offices in 2021.
• approved a resolution authorizing an agreement with VMS Hosting Services, Dayton, concerning computer services.
• passed a resolution allowing an agreement with ISSG Inc., Waynesville, for payroll and accounting software.
• approved a contract with Robert Noneman concerning the lease of county-owned farm land on County Road 111 through 2025.
• passed a resolution creating a new felony delinquency care and custody reclaim grant line item with an appropriation of $4,743.30.
• attended the county land bank meeting on Dec. 30.
