PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners moved forward on the financial structure of the county’s new drug court during a recent meeting.
Commissioners approved a resolution creating a budget fund to be operated through Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman’s court.
The fund will utilize a $76,000 “specialized docket” grant through the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
The resolution approved by commissioners shows revenue of $76,000 and expenses of the same amount for the drug court.
Expenses include: salaries/overtime, $20,000; participant rewards/incentives, $10,000; participant housing, $10,000; participant transportation, $10,000; participant basic needs, $10,000; participant employment, $5,000; participant drug/alcohol testing, $5,000; MAT medications, $6,000.
Drug courts allow alternative sentencing and treatment options for low-level felony offenders whose crimes are linked to substance abuse.
At present, Paulding County Common Pleas Court also offers “treatment in lieu of conviction” options which seek to address the same behavior through substance abuse treatment during a specified period.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution allowing application and acceptance of a water pollution control loan fund agreement on behalf of the Paulding County Health Department. This will allow for applications to assist residents in the repair and replacement of septic systems.
• opened bids on the purchase of a new dispatch console for the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. Bids were received from Horizon Technologies, Inc., Fort Mohave, Ariz., $116,932.58 and J & K Communications, Inc., Columbia City, Ind., $223,772.88. Commissioners took the bids under advisement and will award a contract later.
• received the monthly Paulding County Jail report from Sheriff Jason Landers. He reported that in February the jail housed 48 inmates (35 males and 13 females) who served 516 days (18.4 days per inmate). Some 1,324 meals were served in the jail last month.
• met with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss a proposed broadband project in Auglaize Township. Burkard approved advertisement seeking requests for proposals from consulting firms to engineer the project.
• passed a resolution authorizing contracts with Midwest Tile and Concrete Products ($248,958), Woodburn, Ind.; and Lindsay Precast, Inc. ($55,342.20), Canal Fulton, for the purchase of concrete box culverts.
• met with Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey and Tim Pedro, vice president of business development for TTL Associates, Inc., Toledo. Pedro explained his company’s services which include assisting counties with such things as environmental matters, geotechnical engineering and drilling.
• met with the county’s maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser, for an update. he reported that the McDonald Pike office remodeling project is nearly complete.
• approved resolutions amending or modifying the 2022 county budget with an additional $33,060.06 in appropriations.
• attended a meeting of the Defiance-Paulding County Job and Family Services office at the Defiance County commissioners office.
• hosted the county’s land bank board meeting.
• met with Corey Black of the firm Monsido to explain his company’s services concerning website governance.
• passed a resolution approving an agreement with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office for police services in Grover Hill.
• met with Melissa Ferruso of the Center for Energy Education, along with Copsey. She noted that her organization is a nonprofit for renewable energy, research, industry innovation and workforce development.
