PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners continued planning discussions for a solar event in 2024 that may bring much traffic into the area.
During one of their recent regular sessions, commissioners met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn to discuss the solar eclipse coming on April 2024. The county’s focus on this event in approximately 22 months is spurred by what officials believe will be considerable high interest because northwest Ohio will be a central point for the eclipse.
According to commissioners’ meeting minutes, Bohn told them that the state government “is requiring all counties within the path of the eclipse to have a plan in place due to the high amount of traffic that will be coming through the counties.”
Bohn plans to convene a meeting in the fall on the subject. In the meantme, commissioners have asked him to put together a list of concerns to discuss at the meeting.
According to national sources, the center line figures to pass through Ohio just south of Lima, extending on a southwest to northeast axis through Cleveland.
Bohn also had spoken with commissioners about the matter during their May 9 meeting.
A solar eclipse is created when the moon orbits between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the latter temporarily.
According to the website nationaleclipse.com, “totality” — when the Sun is completely blocked — will begin in Ohio just after 3 p.m. on April 8, 2024 and last one minute and 47 seconds in downtown Toledo, for example. The totality will vary by location.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution amending the 2022 county budget with a $7,898.18 appropriation.
• hosted the county’s land bank board meeting.
• received an update from the county’s maintenance director, Tim Yenser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.