PAULDING — An annual report for juvenile court functions highlighted a series of three Paulding County commissioner meetings here.
Commissioners also approved an agreement for care of new park space (see below).
Paulding County Juvenile Judge Michael Wehrkamp was in attendance to review his 2020 report.
He noted a caseload of 472 last year, a drop from 556 in 2019, but reported an increase in cases filed during the past five years.
Wehrkamp informed commissioners that Northwest Ohio CASA (court appointed special advocate) expanded into Paulding County last year. The county's program has eight volunteers with seven cases serving 12 children.
CASA volunteers logged just over 195 hours between Dec. 28, 2020 — when the first volunteers were sworn in — through June, according to Wehrkamp.
Other highlights from his report:
• the juvenile assessment center will be permanently located at 451 McDonald Pike — the former Fritz House — recently acquired by commissioners in a land swap with Paulding Exempted Village School District.
• 68 of 80 juveniles completed the county's diversion program in 2020.
• 19 juveniles served 265 days in detention last year while the county's probation department handled 45 juveniles.
• eight parents participated in the county's "parent program" last year.
• 49 juveniles attended in 2020 the 4-H CARTEENS program aimed at improving teen driving safety and awareness in 2020 while seven participated in the FAST program.
• last year nine of 10 children completed the county's truancy program" as an alternative to adjudication."
On another front, commissioners approved a resolution agreeing to a 30-year lease agreement with the Paulding County Park District's board.
This concerns land near the junction of roads 119 and 154, just northeast of Paulding, where Flatrock Creek runs.
Among other things, the agreement states that the park district "shall have full control and authority" over the land "with written consent of the commissioners" to construct improvements and facilities, and make plantings.
The agreement also notes that "all maintenance, costs and expenses, in connection with said park shall be the responsibility and obligation of the park district."
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Tim Copsey, Paulding County's economic development director. He noted during commissioner's July 26 meeting that job openings in the county totaled 120. Copsey explained that his office has four community reinvestment agreements and eight enterprise zone agreements. He added that economic development memberships have increased 67% over last year and by 119% over 2019.
• received a dividend check of $12,705 from the County Risk Sharing Authority's risk pool assessment for 2020-21.
• received the county's investment report for the first half of 2021. Investments totaled $24,343,003 with an interest earning of $81,209. July's county sales tax receipts were $252,870 while the second-half property tax delinquency rate is 5%.
• passed a resolution approving an agreement for a $36,200 coronavirus community block grant to purchase a home-delivered meal vehicle for the senior center.
• approved a resolution allowing application for a residential public infrastructure grant from the state for Grover Hill's planned wastewater collection system improvements.
• passed two resolutions transferring $4,011.10 within the 2021 budget and a resolution amending the felony delinquent care and custody fund with an additional $5,115.
• discussed with Dan Howell, county fair board president, the electrical fire that occurred at the Lions Club ice cream pavilion in June. Commissioners committed to starting the repair process.
• approved a resolution allowing a contract with Werlor Waste Control for collection of recyclables in the Paulding County WMEA program.
• convened the county's quarterly audit committee meeting among county elected officials.
• met with Paulding Municipal Judge Suzanne Rister. She reported that traffic cases increased from 1,712 in 2020 to 2,804 in 2021 while criminal cases dropped from 341 to 319.
• discussed the need for expanded broadband services with Ellen Williams, Paulding County Carnegie Library director. She said she is putting together a five- to 10-year strategic plan for library services.
• approved three resolutions amending the 2021 budget by adding $11,214.50 in three funds and a resolution increasing the private water system fund by $6,603.35.
