PAULDING — An optional half-percent sales tax will continue in Paulding County.
County commissioners decided during a recent meeting to renew the discretionary portion (0.5%) of the county’s 1.5% sales tax.
The 0.5% share of the tax is considered for renewal every five years by commissioners. As such, commissioners held two public hearings on the matter.
In all, Paulding County’s sales tax is 7.25% which includes the state portion (5.75%).
Paulding County’s sales tax rate is the same as three surrounding counties (Fulton, Henry and Williams) while Putnam County’s rate is 7% and Defiance County’s is 6.75%.
In another matter, commissioners discussed two community development block grant-coronavirus (CDBG-CV) projects with Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), which administers grants throughout a local five-county area.
She noted that $36,200 was received for the Paulding County Senior Center to purchase a home-delivered meals vehicle and equipment. The acquisition is expected to be made soon, according to Deehr.
She also informed commissioners that she is applying for a CDBG-CV grant totaling $420,500.87 to establish a community center in Grover Hill.
During an interview with The Crescent-News on Wednesday, Deehr said she hopes to hear back about whether the grant was awarded by mid- or late September.
The building is owned by the Lions Clubs and located next to Grover Hill’s library.
No matches are required for either of the aforementioned grants.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving the proposed “One Ohio” settlement within the pending national opioid agreement. If approved, opioid distributors would agree to pay the state a certain amount, which would then be divided among various political subdivisions.
• approved a resolution setting special event pay for county sheriff’s deputies at $40 per hour and $10 per hour for each cruiser at “non-county sponsored” events.
• received the monthly Paulding County Jail report from Sheriff Jason Landers. Seventy-three inmates (56 male and 17 female) served 811 days in jail during July for an average stay of 11.1 days. Some 2,211 meals were served.
• passed a resolution awarding a contract to Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon for road paving in Brown Township. The cost is $51,309.82.
• hosted the county land bank meeting.
• received an update from the county’s maintenance director, Tim Yenser.
• approved resolutions creating a WMEA grant fund line item of $2,000, and likewise amending the 2021 county budget.
• passed a resolution creating five funds to reflect revenue and expenses for Paulding County’s Family and Children First Council. The revenue funds include: family and children first, $25,357.88; early intervention, $30,000; Help Me Grow, $45,409.51; multi-system youth fund, $185,100; and restricted pool fund, $37,290.76.
• held a zoom meeting with Carl Cultrona of Enterprise Fleet Management, Inc. to discuss a proposal for managing the county’s vehicle roster. Commissioners agreed to stay in contact with Cultrona about his proposal and have him conduct an analysis of the county’s fleet.
• met with Paulding County Common Pleas Court Judge Tiffany Beckman for a regular update. She said she is seeking a grant for pretrial services, which the court has received in the past.
• passed a resolution authorizing the finalization of contracts and agreements with the Ohio Public Works Commission for road project grant funds.
• learned from Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey that Gerken Paving, Napoleon, has begun the county’s 2021 project while Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, will get started on a bridge project in September.
• approved two resolutions making separate supplemental appropriations totaling $81,271.22 for county infrastructure projects.
