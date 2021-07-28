PAULDING — A reduction in county budget appropriations was approved during a recent Paulding County commissioners meeting here.
Commissioners approved one resolution which included 19 reductions in various funds. The majority of these included RECLAIM and JDAI grants.
In all the reductions totaled $129,298.77.
Meanwhile, commissioners passed two resolutions increasing the CCW license fund by $7,740 and the civilian webcheck fund by $5,000.
In other business, commissioners received an update from EMA Director Ed Bohn on recent high water, attended a solid waste district meeting in Defiance and met with the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser, for an update.
