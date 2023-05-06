PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners attended a county audit committee meeting during a recent session, receiving an update on several county matters.
Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel reviewed several county finance categories, reporting that the county’s first-quarter sales tax receipts are up 72.4% when compared to the same time in 2022.
First-quarter general fund receipts have increased by 35% when compared to the comparable 2022 amount while general fund expenses have increased by 2.3% during that time, according to Fickel.
Commissioner Mark Holtsberry told the committee — which met for the second time this year — that the courthouse window replacement project will be starting in August.
And new Juvenile/Probate Judge Harvey Hyman also addressed the committee, noting that he has been in office for several weeks and is becoming acquainted with budget procedures.
Attending the audit committee meeting were the county’s three commissioners (Commissioner Holtsberry, Lisa McClure and Mike Weible) along with Clerk of Courts Ann Pease, Auditor Fickel, Recorder Carol Temple, Judge Hyman, Sheriff Jason Landers and Heather Barnhouse, commissioners office clerk.
The next audit committee meeting is scheduled for July 26.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a contract with Ben Kauser Excavating, LLC, Antwerp, for the Railroad Street reconstruction project in Antwerp. The cost is $138,721. Commissioners are involved in the project because it involves grant money administered by Maumee Valley Planning Organization.
• passed a resolution increasing the county’s annual appropriations by $93,680.51. The largest amount ($78,680.51) is for Help Me Grow/reimbursement-compensation.
• passed a resolution allowing participation in a salt purchasing contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation.
• discussed repairs to an outbuilding for Paulding County Senior Center use with Director Marsha Yeutter.
• met in executive session with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss pending or imminent court action.
• received an update from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
