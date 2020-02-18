PAULDING — Matters at the senior center were the major topic during the Paulding County commissioners meeting recently.
Senior center director Marsha Yeutter updated the board on several issues and asked for a clarification on the County Commissioners Association of Ohio’s (CORSA) defensive driving course for any new drivers employed by the center. She also asked if the steering committee volunteers are covered under the county’s CORSA policy during events. Commissioners said they will call CORSA officials for clarification.
Yeutter also told the commissioners that the health fair will be held March 25 at the OSU Extension building. There also will be a senior center on the road event March 13 at Twin Oaks in Oakwood.
In addition, Yeutter asked about getting the senior center levy on the fall ballot.
The commissioners then met with Aaron Timm from the engineer’s office. Timm asked for approval from the engineer’s office to help the fair board find where the water leak is at the fairgrounds. Commissioners approved officials with the engineer’s office to help with digging and to keep them informed of the leak.
There also was a quick briefing on Emergency Management Agency (EMA) operations by director Ed Bohn.
He said the EMA has assisted or helped with cleanup with three non-serious semi accidents. In addition, several trainings have begun around the county.
There was a rescue task force training with Antwerp EMS/Fire and Crane Township. A school emergency exercise training also was held for Paulding Exempted Village Schools, Oakwood Fire/ EMS and sheriff’s office. The Paulding Village fire, police and EMS also took part in the school emergency exercise, which touched on several scenarios, such as HAZMAT, active shooter and weather-related events.
Also commissioners:
• went into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
• entered into an agreement with the commissioners of Allen County, Ind., Allen County Highway Department and Paulding County Engineer Department relating to the border bridge agreement for maintenance and inspection.
• heard from Prosecutor Joe Burkard who had the two draft agreements received from Dynegy Energy and Freepoint Energy Solutions. The commissioners will set an appointment with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy to choose one of these two agreements.
