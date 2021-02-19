PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners received Sheriff Jason Landers’ monthly jail update during a recent meeting.
He reported that 70 inmates served 762 days in Paulding County Jail during January.
An average of 24.5 inmates were held each day, while each inmate’s average stay was 10.8 days.
Some 2,032 meals were served to inmates in January.
In other business, commissioners:
• met in executive session with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss the purchase or sale of property.
• approved a resolution entering into an economic development revolving loan fund administration agreement with the Ohio Development Services Agency from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023.
• attended the county’s land bank meeting.
