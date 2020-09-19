PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners received a request for CARES Relief Act funds from the county’s only licensed radio station during a recent meeting.
The commissioners’ office provided The Crescent-News Friday with a recap of the session held Sept. 9.
In making the request for funds to be used for equipment, program gear and training, station manager Joe Barker of WMYW (102.7) noted the responsibility of serving communities if there is another COVID-19 shutdown.
He explained that station equipment would give county officials 24/7 access to make announcements. Barker likened this to the Emergency Broadcast System.
“This will resemble the Emergency Broadcast System that is used for storm warnings, but will be fully under local control,” stated commissioners’ minutes on the discussion with Barker. “Mr. Barker stated with only having someone onsite at the station around two hours a week, this programming can be made accessible to many local officials,” including the sheriff’s office, health department, EMA and others.
Commissioners contacted Maumee Valley Planning Organization’s Christina Deehr about Barker’s request, asking her to work with him on an application for CARES funding. She planned to contact Barker on the matter to see if his request would qualify, according to commissioners.
In other business, commissioners:
• authorized Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher and Ryan Nelson of RedTree Investment Group to move ahead with a plan to investment in municipal securities. According to Nelson, these will provide a higher yield at a time when some rates are at 0% due to the coronavirus situation’s impact on markets. Commissioners’ notes stated that “in this interest rate environment, Red Tree is focused on the goals of preservation of principal and ensuring adequate liquidity for cash flow needs.”
• were informed by Wannemacher that year-to-date revenue from county investments is $204,578.36 while interest totaled $30,430.52. The county’s investments totaled $19,820,510.09 as of Aug. 31, according to Wannemacher. County sales tax has risen 32.6% compared to this time last year, she explained, while property tax delinquencies ended the property tax year at 4%.
• received Sheriff Jason Landers’ August report for Paulding County Jail. Forty-seven male inmates served 503 days while 19 female inmates served 234 days, he reported. Some 2,078 meals were served to inmates in August.
