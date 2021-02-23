PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners considered an audio upgrade for the common pleas court during one of their recent recent regular sessions here.
Judge Tiffany Beckman discussed an upgrade for the courtroom audio system when she attended commissioners’ Feb. 17 session.
She explained that during Zoom hearings it is difficult to hear the audio and that in order to make the hearings work more efficiently in the courtroom this upgrade is necessary. Judge Beckman also added that she has been in contact with the county’s IT manager (Phillip Jackson) who is working on receiving quotes for the upgrade.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Dan Foust of the Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District Office to discuss assessment procedures for the John Wollam Ditch project and needed repairs to the staircase at the Black Swamp Nature Center in Paulding. Too, Foust introduced his office’s new employee, Jeremy Kosch.
• approved the appointment of Beth Stoller to the Paulding County Hospital Board of Trustees for a six-year term expiring on March 1, 2027.
• met in executive session with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss the purchase or sale of property.
