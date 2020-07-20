PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners were updated on county jail statistics during a recent meeting.
The commissioners office recently released information on meetings held July 8 and 13.
Sheriff Jason Landers informed commissioners on July 8 that during June, 57 male inmates and 19 female inmates were housed in the jail, located in Paulding.
Their jail terms totaled 827 days with an average stay of 10.88 days for each inmate. Some 2,122 meals were served to inmates in June, according to Landers.
Meanwhile, he told commissioners he has discussed the possible benefits of employing a full-time social worker at the jail with Tri-County Mental Health.
Jail visits are again being allowed during the coronavirus situation, explained Landers. Benches have been ordered that will ensure social distancing measures when inmates receive visitors.
Landers also informed commissioners that Lt. Mark Rassman has retired from the sheriff’s office. The sheriff is considering various options to replace him.
In other business, commissioners:
• authorized a contract with Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, for a bridge replacement project on Prairie Creek. The cost is $497,573.39. Miller Brothers was the low bidder among six companies.
• approved a resolution authorizing the county auditor to create a fund to track revenue and expenses associated with the county youth assessment center that is being established in downtown Paulding. Using an Ohio Department of Youth Services grant, the center will attempt to provide intervention services for juvenile delinquents.
• authorized a contract with Cern-Base Inc., Twinsburg, for the Paulding County/Blue Creek Township road reclamation and cement stabilization project. The cost is $148,622.21.
• approved a contract with Structured Solutions, LLC, for Grover Hill’s sewer manhole rehabilitation project.
• authorized a contract with Fairfield Computer Services, LLC, to continue with an online dog licensing system.
