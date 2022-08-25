PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners recently received an update on the county’s jail activity.
According to Sheriff Jason Landers who oversees the jail, the facility housed 63 inmates during July — 45 males and 18 females. They served 807 days for an average daily total of 26.
For the month, the jail served 2,284 meals to inmates.
In other news, Landers informed commissioners that the new console for the county 911 center’s dispatch center is still awaiting a part to arrive. This must be received before the installation can be completed.
American Rescue Plan Act funds have been used for the console’s purchase.
Commissioners’ meeting minutes also explained that, according to Landers, the jail has received donated funds for ministry efforts and several of his deputies will be undertaking EMR training.
In other business, commissioners:
• learned from Daniel Foust of the county’s soil and water conservation district that a joint board for Paulding and Defiance counties will be formed to handle the Nile Weible Ditch project. A public hearing will be held on the project.
• discussed procedures and policies with Landers, Prosecutor Joe Burkard and Jennifer Wiswell of the sheriff’s office concerning the county’s employee handbook manual on compensation time. New payroll software has been added for the system.
