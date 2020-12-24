PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners received a recap of county jail activities during a recent meeting here.

Sheriff Jason Landers reported that 41 male inmates served 238 days in the jail during November, while nine female inmates served 73 days.

The average inmate’s stay was 6.2 days.

Some 1,582 meals were served to inmates in November.

In other business, commissioners:

• asked Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to review the Defiance/Paulding Job and Family Services building lease for 2021.

• held a county land bank meeting.

