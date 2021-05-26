PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners were updated on financial numbers during their May 19 session.
Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher along with Clerk of Courts Ann Pease presented the monthly investment report to commissioners as of April 30. It showed investment of $22,506,599.87 with $54,015.02 in interest earned this year.
Permissive sales and use tax receipts for April were $224,646.34, up 19.7% when compared to April 2020.
Commissioners also met with Prosecutor Joe Burkard about the upcoming Cecil wastewater improvement project.
He noted that commissioners need not sign off on the Wessler Engineering contract proposal.
Commissioners were advised to attach a copy of a resolution they passed on Oct. 19 approving the use of a revolving loan fund grant for the project.
