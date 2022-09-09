PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners received an update on county municipal court operations during a recent meeting here, and opened a bid on another fiber optic expansion project.
Paulding County Municipal Court Suzanne Rister reported a caseload of 2,766 this year through Aug. 30, a considerable decrease (27.5%) from the 3,815 cases recorded in the first eight months of 2021.
The numbers by category for this year, with comparable 2021 figures in parentheses, were: traffic cases, 2,270 (3,124); civil cases, 212 (312); criminal cases, 284 (379).
Commissioners also opened bids on the latest fiber optic installation project — this one in Jackson Township.
A bid of $402,455 was received from Artelcom (Arthur Mutual Telephone Company).
Artelcom proposes to invest $234,435 to expand fiber optic options in Jackson Township while the county/township contribution would be $168,020. The governmental share would come from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Commissioners will review the bid and make a contract determination later.
Jackson Township joins several other Paulding County townships in using ARPA and local funds for an expansion of fiber optic capabilities.
In other business, commissioners:
• met with Paulding Senior Center Director Marsha Yeutter. She reported that the center’s annual passport compliance and AOA onsite nutrition reviews went well. Commissioners also approved a motion authorizing Yeutter to seek grant funding, an annual process.
• opened bids on the installation of a new natural gas generator at the renovated McDonald Pike Office Building. Bids were received from County Electric, LLC, Ottawa, $91,860; and Schweller Electric, LLC, Paulding, $113,717. Commissioners will examine the bids and make a contract determination later.
• approved two resolutions amending or supplementing the 2022 county budget with $94,232.56. This included $90,697.93 for infrastructure project/expenses.
