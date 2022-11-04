PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners opened bids on two more proposed projects for broadband expansion during a recent meeting.
That matter was a highlight of two recent sessions held by commissioners.
A bid of $150,000 for a broadband project in Washington Township was received from Ottoville Mutual Telephone Co., Ottoville, while MetaCOM, Defiance, offered a bid of $127,100 for a broadband project in Latty.
The main monetary source to pay for these expansions is federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money handed down to counties.
Ottoville Mutual Telephone Co. would provide $77,748.72 for the project while ARPA funds will account for $72,251.28.
Meta COM would provide $88,761.12 for the Latty project with ARPA funds contributing $38,338.88.
Contracts were to be approved later.
The goal of the above projects is to improve internet connectivity in certain areas. Throughout the year commissioners have approved contracts for broadband expansion projects in several of he county’s townships.
Commissioners also convened the third-quarter 2022 audit committee meeting with several county officials.
Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel reported that county sales tax totaled $1,879,199.70 during the first three quarters this year.
Meanwhile, county general fund receipts increased by 9.9% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, she noted, although expenses were up 14.6%.Too, Fickel informed the committee that the county had a successful state audit.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed an ordinance supplementing the 2023 county budget with 303,268.34 for infrastructure projects. This includes $237,447.90 for chip/seal work and $65,821.44 for paving in Washington Township.
• approved five resolutions supplementing, modifying and amending the 2022 county budget by $82,726.85.
• discussed 2023 budget appropriations park board district members Aaron Timm, Linda Hodges, Gary Mabis and Anna Gurney.
• passed a resolution approving an agreement with the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for autopsy services. The cost is $1,450 per autopsy.
• met with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard. He presented a year-end report of the county’s three courts, showing the following figures: 177 traffic and 80 delinquent/unruly juvenile court cases for 2021, 2,696 traffic cases and 333 criminal cases in Paulding County Municipal Court as of Oct. 27 and 104 criminal cases in Paulding County Common Pleas Court as of Oct. 27.
• approved a resolution supporting the county’s 2022-2026 transportation plan for submission to the Ohio Department of Transportation. This concerns services for persons “with specialized transportation needs.”
• discussed future state community development block grant (CDBG) programs with Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) officials. MVPO’s Adam Panas said the CDBG allocation program will continue in fiscal years 2023 and 2024, and spoke about the some of the guidelines. The meeting minutes added that MVPO “will work on creating a better outreach plan to help communities identify projects eligible for grant funding.”
• met with their Defiance County counterparts and approved the North Weible Ditch improvement project. The estimated cost is $48,563.66.
• attended the Four-County Solid Waste District board meeting.
• hosted the county’s board of tax revision meeting.
• received an update from the county’s maintenance director, Tim Yenser.
• met in executive session to discuss pending or imminent court action.
