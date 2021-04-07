PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners opened bids on two road-related construction contracts during a recent meeting here and took initial steps for an upcoming health levy renewal.
Bids for this year's bridge replacement projects were received from three contractors — Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, $529,165.39; Geo Gradel Co., Toledo, $560,842.75; and R.G. Zachrich Construction Inc., Defiance, $619,355.53.
Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey's estimate was $580,000.
A fourth contractor also provided a bid, but this was received late, according to information provided to The Crescent-News by the commissioners office.
Three bids also are under consideration for this year's chip/seal work in which a layer of crushed stone is placed atop liquid asphalt to extend roads' pavement life.
Bids were received from Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, $276,596.90; Henry W. Bergman Inc., Genoa, $304,349.54; and Allied Construction LLC, $311,004.14.
McGarvey's estimate was $457,684.95.
The above bids will be reviewed with contracts awarded at a later date.
On another front, commissioners approved a resolution seeking a certificate of estimated property tax revenue from the county auditor's office for an upcoming health levy.
This is needed in preparation for placement of a 0.5-mill, 10-year property tax renewal for the county health department on the Nov. 2 ballot.
If renewed, the levy would run from 2022-32, according to the resolution.
The resolution notes that a state law "requires the county auditor's certification to be filed with the board of elections with any resolution or ordinance directing the board of county commissioners to submit a tax issue to the electors."
In other business commissioners:
• approved a resolution accepting an agreement between Antwerp Exchange Bank and the county treasurer's office for the collection of property taxes. According to the resolution, the bank "will collect real estate taxes for the convenience of their customers within their facility" for the treasurer while the treasurer's office "will open and maintain a checking account" with the bank "for the collection of funds at tax time."
• discussed contract terms for the lease of a county tower site to American Towers LLC. Consultant Doug Lovejoy "would like to adjust the financial terms"of an existing contract with commissioners "to ensure the long-term stability of the tower site and allow all parties to benefit," according to commissioners' meeting minutes. Commissioners vowed to contact Lovejoy in approximately one week to discuss the matter further.
• passed a resolution approving an agreement with Premier Bank to borrow $26,000 in a general obligation note for the community improvement corporation fund #2 at 1.25% interest.
