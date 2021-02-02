PAULDING — Four contractors have offered bids for one Paulding County village’s wastewater treatment plant improvement project.
These were opened at a county commissioners meeting here last week, and taken under advisement for consideration before a contract is awarded. Minutes from that meeting were provided to The Crescent-News Monday.
The low bidder for the Grover Hill wastewater project was Brenneman Excavating Inc., Elida, at $1,831,509.
Other bidders were Bryan Excavating LLC, Bryan, $2,065,700; Tom’s Construction Inc., St. Henry, $2,296,247; and All Purpose Contracting Inc., Delphos, $2,350,525.
Improvements are not only planned to Grover Hill’s wastewater plant, but its collection system as well. A combination of grant funds were sought by commissioners and Maumee Valley Planning Organization — based in Defiance — due to the village’s financial difficulties.
This includes $950,000 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; a $750,000 community development block grant (CDBG); $500,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission; $388,750 from the Ohio Water Development Authority; and $165,000 from the state H2Ohio program.
In another matter, commissioners held the first of two required public hearings with MVPO officials on CDBG funds and programs.
As he did last week with Defiance and Henry County commissioners (see related stories in Tuesday and Thursday’s Crescent-News print editions), MVPO’s Austin Serna reviewed the various CDBG programs and informed them of one major change. The program’s biennial allocations of $150,000 to counties — divided among four local government projects — may be eliminated.
This would be replaced with a program in which local governments can apply twice a year. However, the available funding will be reduced from $11.3 million to $2.5 million, with the difference redirected to other CDBG grants local governments can seek.
The change also will include a one-time $15,000 allocation available to local governments for planning purposes.
A final decision on the program’s future will be made by state officials in March, he indicated.
One of the above CDBG programs reviewed during the public hearing provides home repair funds for low- to moderate-income residences. Interested homeowners can apply by contacting MVPO (419-784-3882).
In other business, commissioners:
• hosted the county audit committee’s quarterly meeting. Commissioner Clint Vance reported that requests for county coronavirus relief funds continue to come in. These will be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to the minutes.
• met in executive session with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard, Paulding County Clerk of Courts Ann Pease and Paulding County Hospital CEO Ron Goedde to discuss the purchase of sale of property.
