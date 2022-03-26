PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners here opened bids during a recent meeting on the first of several broadband expansion projects.
Only one bid was received for the work in Carryall Township — located in and around Antwerp: Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association (SMTA) offered a quote of $634,568.18.
The township’s share of the project ($252,659) will be funded with American Rescue Plan Act money from the federal government. SMTA will contribute $381,908.63, according to commissioners’ meeting minutes.
Commissioners will review the bid and make a contract award later.
Bids also have been opened for projects for two other Paulding County townships (Auglaize and Washington) with Arthur Mutual Telephone Co. and Ottoville Telephone Company the respective low bidders, according to Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey. Future broadband projects also will be bid out in the near future for Brown and Crane townships.
He said the Carryall Township project should begin as soon as the weather allows, covering an area west of Ohio 49, from the Defiance-Paulding County line to the Maumee River.
Copsey called the start of broadband projects “a huge win for the county to be able to start offering this to our current residents.” As for economic development growth in Paulding County, he said, “this is going to be a major story — to be able to have this type of fiber in the ground.”
Broadband expansion will allow faster internet service with more capacity. However, Copsey noted that not all areas will be served with new fiber optic.
“We know that everybody would love to have this, and the goal is to eventually get to everyone... ,” he said, expressing hope that participating internet service providers might be able to generate funds that could be used to reinvest in additional future development.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed two resolutions amending the 2022 budget by $28,647.97.
• met with Tim Yenser, county maintenance director; Ed Bohn, county EMA director; and Tim Copsey, county economic development director, for updates.
• discussed layouts for new offices in the remodeled McDonald Pike Office building.
• discussed the courthouse window replacement project with Jerry Overmier of Beilharz Architects, Paulding County Juvenile/Probate Judge Michael Wehrkamp and Paulding County Clerk of Courts Ann Pease.
• passed a resolution authorizing Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein to sign an agreement with Freepoint Energy Solutions, LLC, for an electric supply agreement for Paulding County governmental facilities.
• met with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss legal matters.
• discussed county investments with Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher and Ryan Nelson of RedTree Investment Group. Wannemacher noted that the county’s investments totaled $24,959,589.92 in February. Nelson explained that 48% of county funds are invested in certificates of deposits, 37% in agency notes, 14% in municipal bonds and 1% in the money market.
