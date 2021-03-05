PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners recently held a bid opening for a grant-funded project to rebuild this town's public skateboarding facility.
Commissioners held a bid opening on the project during their Monday meeting, although only one contractor provided a figure.
American Ramp Company, Joplin, Mo., offered a bid of $98,578.96, just below the engineer's estimate ($99,578.96).
Commissioners will review the bid and decide on a contract award at a later time.
The project would replace a skateboard facility in LaFountain Park on the village's eastside.
A $49,800 community development block grant through the state will fund approximately half the cost, while Paulding Village's recreation fund will provide the difference, as well as any cost overruns, if there are any.
The village recently removed the old skate park because it was becoming a liability issue, according to Paulding Mayor Greg White. The facility was approximately 18 years old.
"The other one had been there for a quite awhile and it was used a lot, but it was getting to the point where it was dangerous," White told The Crescent-News during an interview Thursday.
As for the new skateboard facility, he said, "I hope by the middle of the summer it's done."
Also Monday, commissioners spoke with Jacob Huner, regional liaison of the Ohio Secretary of State's Office, via Zoom for a 2020 recap.
He reported that Ohio set a record in 2020 with 171,0732 new business filings, well above the previous record (130,621).
Huner complimented Paulding County Board of Elections officials and staff for their performance during last November's general election. Paulding County turnout was 74.5%, he noted.
The number of ballots rejected in last year's election represented an "all-time low" for Ohio, Huner reported.
According to commissioners' meeting minutes, he "also reported that they have been receiving calls from other states to learn about our processes and systems in place here in Ohio."
In other business, commissioners:
• attended a meeting of the Defiance/Paulding Job and Family Services Board in Defiance.
• passed four resolutions approving additional appropriations totaling $2,560.07 in the 2021 county budget.
• received Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel's 2020 financial health indicators preliminary report and the county's 2020 annual financial statements.
• approved a resolution supporting the updated Four County Solid Waste District management plan. The four counties are Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.