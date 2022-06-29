PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners recently opened bids on a large road paving contract during a recent meeting.
The only offer received during the bid opening conducted by Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey was Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, which put forward amounts for three options to complete the county's 2022 road resurfacing program.
Two less expensive bids (proposals one and two) of $348,838 and $334,274 were offered, respectively. Both were under the engineer's estimate.
So was the main asphalt paving proposal at $2,997,593.50. The engineer's estimate was $2,974,887.
Commissioners did not immediately approve a contract as officials planned to review the bids first.
In other business, commissioners:
• received Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher's May investment report. The county's investments totaled $24,173,704.27 with $50,336.43 in interest earned this year. She informed commissioners that second half 2022 property tax bills were mailed to owners on June 10.
• approved a resolution revising the county's employee mileage reimbursement rate to 62.5 cents to reflect the IRS rate.
• passed a resolution amending the 2022 county budget to add $10,000 for real estate assessment/insurance.
• approved a resolution creating a technology grant fund revenue and line item with $79,260.
• passed separate resolutions concerning annual assessments for joint ditch maintenance with Putnam and Van Wert counties.
• attended a joint ditch assessment meeting with officials from Defiance County and DeKalb County, Ind.
