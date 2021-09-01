PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners continued to move forward on a window replacement project for the county courthouse during a recent meeting and also discussed flood plans in local communities.
Jerry Overmier and Ray Closson Beilharz Architects, Inc., Defiance, met with commissioners on the courthouse as the company is working on a bid package for the building's window replacement project. They requested that commissioners make selections on window glazing shade, style and profile in preparation for the bidding.
They also suggested other courthouses for commissioners to observe as examples.
After commissioners and a county window project committee decide on window types, the bid packet will be finalized with Overmier, according to the commissioners' meeting minutes.
In another matter, commissioners met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn to discuss updates for the county's 2022-23 hazardous mitigation plan.
Bohn plans to request information from the county's communities concerning flooding so strategies are in place for future such events.
Too, Bohn plans to collect data on weather warning sirens in county communities to determine which ones may need updating.
And, he told commissioners that he will be meeting with state officials to resume hazardous material training and compose a four-year plan for related practice exercises.
In other business, commissioners:
• opened bids on Cecil's proposed wastewater system improvement project. Bids were received from Brenneman Excavating, Inc., Leipsic, $56,739; and Dangler Excavating, LLC, Paulding, $62,000. The engineer's estimate was $57,000. The bids will be reviewed with a contract awarded at a later date.
• met with Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey. He continued to discuss broadband needs in the county and the need for new or existing buildings for business development. Too, he introduced his office's new manager, Kristen Schilt.
• discussed the state's request for each county to establish an indigent (legal) defense recoupment plan with Prosecutor Joe Burkard, Juvenile Judge Michael Wehrkamp and Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman. Burkard will review the policy draft.
• met with Napoleon Municipal Judge Suzanne Rister for an update. She noted that the court has handled 3,032 traffic cases this year through Aug. 25 compared to 2,079 cases during the same period in 2020. The criminal caseload stayed the same at 354 while civil cases have increased from 209 to 304 this year.
• passed seven separate resolutions modifying or amending 2021 county budget appropriations. These include $72,491.04 for the soil conservation office; $71,000 in the coronavirus response fund; $64,166.35 for the soil conservation office; $29,960.67 for infrastructure projects; $25,000 for soil conservation/insurance; $10,000 for sheriff's office contracts; and $140 for the Ohio Elections Commission.
• discussed renewal of the county's electric aggregation contract (which expires in 2022) with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy. She will seek requests for proposal from potential suppliers.
• met with Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher and Clerk of Courts Ann Pease for the county's monthly investment report. County investments totaled $31,379,156.35 as of July 30 with. Interest earned to date totals $89,464.88. The county's second-half property tax collection delinquency rate is 4%, according to Wannemacher.
• passed a resolution approving the appointment of Jeff Mumma, Jason Thornell, Jim States and Jason LaBounty to the Paulding County Revolving Loan Fund Board.
• approved a resolution authorizing necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor's office. The annual measure concerns collection rates for existing property taxes that have been approved by voters.
• passed 16 resolutions concerning depositories for county funds. The list of financial institutions includes: Farmers & Merchants State Bank, The Antwerp Exchange Bank, The State Bank, Waterford Bank N.A., TriState Capital Bank, Premier Bank and The Union Bank.
