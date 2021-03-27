• Paulding County

Commissioners meet:

Paulding County commissioners approved a couple ordinances amending the 2021 budget during their meeting earlier this week.

One totaled $39,480.60 for the capital assets fund while the other added $770.32 to the victims assistance fund.

Commissioners also discussed fairgrounds building inspections as well as the county's 125 plan concerning employee medical benefits.

