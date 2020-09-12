PAULDING — A support dog will be added to the roster of Paulding County Municipal Court.
County commissioners were informed of the matter by Judge Suzanne Rister during one of their recent meetings. (The commissioners office provided The Crescent-News Friday with minutes of three meetings held Aug. 26, Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.)
The aforementioned support dog was obtained by the court from the county dog kennel, according to Rister. Keith Hough, a probation officer with the municipal court, will serve as the dog’s handler, she indicated.
Rister informed commissioners that the dog will be available for use by any county agency. Officials were waiting for veterinarian clearance before the dog begins therapy training.
During their meeting on Sept. 2, commissioners met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn and Bill Edwards, emergency preparedness coordinator for the county health department, to discuss coronavirus-related matters.
Edwards informed commissioners that the health department will be hiring temporarily a nurse, partially funded with coronavirus grants. This position will help administer vaccines, as well as contact tracing, according to Edwards.
In noting the uses of grant funding, he also indicated that two pharmacy refrigerators will be acquired to store vaccines when they arrive.
Both Edwards and Bohn spoke about the various grants their agencies have received. Edwards informed commissioners that he expects that the funds should provide the health department with the materials and employees needed to address the coronavirus situation.
In a related matter, commissioners noted that they have authorized Hanenkratt Plumbing Sales & Service, Paulding, to install in the courthouse, municipal court and the OSU Extension Office building sensors for toilets and sink fixtures, as well as automatic towel and soap dispensers.
In other business, commissioners:
• met in executive session with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard and others during their Sept. 2 meeting to discuss complaints about a public employee.
• approved separate resolutions reflecting coronavirus relief funds received through the federal CARES Act. The amounts are $422,055.85 and $211,027.93.
• spoke with county resident Mike Weible to discuss the placement of a portion of Eagle Creek and Wilson Ditch in Auglaize Township on the county’s ditch maintenance program. Commissioners planned to contact Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey’s office about the request after receiving a letter from Weible.
• discussed potential lease options for the county’s new youth assessment center. The center has leased space in downtown Paulding.
• awarded this year’s county asphalt paving contract to Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon. The cost is $832,508.05.
• agreed to allow Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, based in Defiance, to submit pre-applications for county agencies to the Ohio Development Services Agency for CARES Relief Act funding.
