PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners held a second public hearing on a housing program grant application through the state during a recent meeting.
A first public hearing on the Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) program was held earlier this year. The second was held by the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) in Paulding County during a commissioners' meeting, with agency officials explaining the program.
MVPO would administer the program and receive funds from the grant for administrative expenses.
Throughout the Maumee Valley South CIP Consortium — composed of Defiance County, the City of Defiance and Paulding County — some $1.15 million is available, primarily for home rehabilitation and repair to benefit households with low to moderate incomes.
The deadline for MVPO to submit application for funds on Paulding County's behalf was Wednesday.
Available in program year 2022 in Paulding County is $400,000.
According to Paulding County commissioners' meeting minutes, this would be used for the following if the grant comes through:
• $271,100 to rehab four owner-occupied units.
• $75,600 to repair four owner-occupied units.
• $48,300 for administration and fair housing.
• $5,000 to provide tenant-based rental assistance for one unit.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution amending the 2022 county budget with an additional appropriation of $2,000 for soil conservation/supplies.
• met with Tim Yenser, the county's maintenance director, for a weekly update.
