PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners here handled a couple of regularly occurring matters during a recent meeting — securing electric aggregation suppliers and hosting a required public hearing on state grant funds.
As in other counties, commissioners in Paulding County are in the process of determining how their annual allocation of community development block (CDBG) money should be spent.
That process involves two required public hearings, the first being held recently by commissioners with assistance from Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO), which administers grants on behalf of local governments in several area counties.
MVPO's Dennis Miller informed commissioners that three projects are planned with the county's annual CDBG allocation ($150,000). Local entities can provide commissioners with a list of potential projects before a second required public hearing is held later in the year.
Miller and Adam Panas of MVPO also discussed other CDBG funding sources for which Paulding County will be eligible. (For a list of programs, see story on the Henry County commissioners meeting which also hosted a public hearing on CDBG programs.)
Moving to another matter, commissioners met with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy, the authorized consultant for the County Commissioners Association of Ohio's service corporations' energy programs. Aggregation programs allow participating customers to receive discounts on their electric bills.
As part of that process, Palmer Energy sent out a "request for proposals" to serve participating entities, including Paulding County's facilities. These receive service from AEP Ohio and use about 1.9 Gigawatt hours of electricity each year.
The county presently contracts with Dynegy, but this agreement will expire in May 2022, thus the new new bidding process.
Hoffman informed commissioners that she received replies from seven suppliers in the search for a new three-year contract running from June 2022-May 2025.
Commissioners will await a review from Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard on new agreements for service before proceeding to a new contract.
In other business, commissioners:
• received an update form Tim Yenser, the county's maintenance director. Among the topics he addressed was progress on the McDonald Pike Office building which is being remodeled for county offices.
• hosted a special county land bank board meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.