PAULDING — The Paulding County commissioners were updated on OSU Extension activities for the second quarter during the board’s recent meeting.
Commissioners heard Erika Lee of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program education (SNAP-ED) offered several classes both with partner agencies and through the schools. The SNAP-Ed program also concluded its cooking matters series in April. The series taught recipes, food budgeting tips, food safety and healthy eating.
Michael Schweinsberg then gave a 4-H/youth development update. He noted that a skill-a-thon was conducted on May 29 to see how well junior fair youth knew their animals and projects.
The skill-a-thon was held prior to the Paulding County Fair, where Schweinsberg worked with both the junior and senior fair board. He also helped implement of a new software system for fair management. This system is called FairEntry and managed by the same company that manages the 4-H Online system. This new system allowed youth and families to register their fair entries online which cut down on paper and time. Junior fair board members also were able to manage the livestock shows utilizing this system.
The Paulding County fair was June 10-15. There were 563 projects taken by 387 youth in the county. There were 62 still projects and five horse projects selected to represent the county at the Ohio State Fair.
Following the fair, was 4-H camp on July 9-13. The theme was “to Infinity and Beyond” at 4-H. Paulding County 4-H received $2,000 from the Black Swamp Gleaners and the Oakwood Arbor to help with camp scholarships.
Schweinsberg also presented STEAM activities at the Paulding County Economic Job Fair and continues to work with the PROSPER program with Citizens of Paulding County for Recovery and Prevention, and all school districts in Paulding County to deliver programming for substance abuse awareness and prevention.
He also is working with other 4-H educators across the state to write a policy for special interest 4-H clubs, which focus on specific topics for a short duration (six to 10 hours of education).
Ag and natural resources officer Sarah Nogle then talked about agriculture in the county with the historic rainfall delaying and preventing planting. The region has had the wettest 12-month period on record from May 2018-May 2019.
There has been widespread loss of established alfalfa stands due to winter injury coupled with delayed or impossible planting conditions. Farmers, their agronomists, and nutritionists wonder what crops can produce reasonable amounts of quality forage yet this year. In addition, frequent and heavy rains are preventing harvest of forages that did survive the winter and are causing further deterioration of those stands. Options exist but are less familiar as corn silage and alfalfa.
The OSU Extension also was on the planning committee for the July 17 Field-to-Lake Field Day in Kalida, conducted a session for organizations and farmers on the update to the cover crop tool selector from the Midwest Cover Crops Council and are conducting several on-farm research projects.
Turning to master gardeners, 14 additional master gardeners were trained in eight weeks. The organization hosted its annual plant sale in May. The program also offered up to one $1,000 scholarship to Paulding County residents pursing a degree in horticulture/plant science/agriculture. The master gardener hotline began in May and continues weekly on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-noon.
The commissioners also heard from Auditor Claudia Fickel on the sales tax revenue for July.
Sales tax revenue for July totaled $169,762.26 compared to July 2018 at $180,473.63. The seven-month total for sales tax in 2019 is $1,174,152.87, which is up $13,621.65, compared to the seven-month total in 2018.
Sheriff Jason Landers then gave an update on his 2019 projections and his monthly jail report for June.
There were 66 male inmates serving 789 days and 20 female inmates serving 219 days in June, for a total of 1,008 days served. Total inmates held were 86. The average inmates held per day was 33.6. Total meals served for June were 2,816. Landers also updated the commissioners that by the end of October the upgraded 911 system will be live. The sheriff also indicated that the heating and cooling system in the jail’s kitchen has been acting up, but he’s hoping that will be resolved within a few weeks by Schlatter’s LLC.
Also commissioners:
• approved placing a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for developmental disabilities on the November ballot.
• heard that in August outside work to repair brick on the courthouse will start. Crews also will be enlarging the limestone steps to make them longer and deeper. A baby-changing station will be added in the basement women’s restroom, while a drop box for after-hour payments for taxes also will be added.
• entered into a lease agreement with Mark Miller to farm Eaton Farm from Sept. 1, 2019-Sept. 1, 2022, for $$51,644.20.
• entered into a subsidy grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections with the department awarding the county $108,704 for indigent counsel fees.
• awarded the Oakwood street improvement project to Ward Construction Co. of Leipsic for $323,969.
• were informed repairs are needed at the Jacob Eaton Children’s Home.
• went into executive session to discuss legal and personnel matters.
• heard a business proposal for a new phone system at Paulding County Hospital.
• heard Homeland Security is changing the IT requirements for the board of elections.
• learned that the dog warden will be going to Columbus to learn about the new rules on euthanasia and that he plans to join the Northwest Ohio Dog Wardens’ Association.
• learned that a memorial has been placed at the old County Home Cemetery.
