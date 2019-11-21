PAULDING — Financial issues highlighted the Paulding County commissioners’ meeting recently.
Commissioners met with Ohio Sen. Rob McColley and Ohio Rep. Craig Riedel, as well as several other individuals, including Erika Willitzer, Mikayla Pieper, Dave Burtch, Cindy Peters and Lisa McClure to discuss the state capital budget and what funds Paulding County might be eligible to utilize.
Nearly $120 million-$150 million of the capital budget will be used for economic development and cultural projects of local and regional importance.
State officials are looking for shovel-ready community-oriented projects, such as civic centers, auditorium, pools, parks, etc.
Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein handed out a comprehensive list of projects. Willitzer joined in with the Vision Board’s collaborative effort to improve quality of life in Paulding County. She made mention that the Vision Board has raised more than $211,000 so far collectively, with just over $182,000 left to raise. She noted the board also has launched a campaign to raise $1 million in the next five years to assist Paulding County communities.
Willitizer said “it would be a blessing to get $182,832 from our honorable lawmakers making decisions when it comes to the quality of life projects in the 2020 capital budget.”
Commissioner Mark Holtsberry spoke of the John Paulding Historical Society paving project, along with the Paulding County Park District at the Five Span boat launch paving/green space project. Klopfenstein then presented the Paulding County Ag Society and the Paulding County commissioners request for funding to rebuild the electrical system at the Paulding County fairgrounds as their largest infrastructure request.
It was stated July 1, 2020, is the earliest availability for funding.
Commissioners invited both Riedel and McColley to Paulding County’s bicentennial kick off on Feb. 12, 2020.
Commissioners also heard from the county audit committee, including that the county court was recently on lockdown.
Paulding County Court Judge Suzanne Rister told commissioners her court was on a lockdown recently as an individual left a threatening note against law enforcement with the County Court security officer. No one was injured, and the court opened several hours later.
Rister also has informed the commissioners that the water issue at the annex building is being addressed, although they will have to repaint and carpet due to the water damage. The outside of the building also will need to be painted in some areas due to the name change next year from Paulding County Court to Paulding County Municipal Court.
Rister also indicated that her staff is ordering new envelopes, checks and letterhead to reflect that name change. According to Rister, her staff is getting through the computer software upgrade with challenges. She is partnering with PC Workshop to type a bunch of word documents.
The court will have all the new rules into effect for the new year. The judge informed the commissioners that they’ve had a lot of people finish training, along with adding a new traffic clerk and student bailiff. They also have added new cameras for security at the annex building.
Klopfenstein then discussed the management letter from the state auditor. The state auditor requires the county to do a fixed asset accounting policy. Zartman asked the assistant prosecutor Matt Miller to put together a policy for Paulding County mirroring another county’s policy. Zartman presented the threshold of $5,000 for listing a capital asset. Under the new policy, anything under $5,000 will be put on an individual office or department’s inventory, such as the original cost, purpose and useful life. The goal is to implement the policy by the end of this year.
Auditor Claudia Fickel explained that her office can possibly track new items purchased by putting a fixed asset in red on the voucher so that her office can flag it to the fixed asset policy for reporting purposes.
Klopfenstein reported that open enrollment for the health insurance will be Dec. 2-6. Treasurer Lou Wannemacher pointed out that her insurance is still at 70% and everyone else is at 80%. Wannemacher also asked about window clings for vehicles instead of the current tags for parking in the county parking lot. It was noted that additional or replacement parking permits can be purchased in the commissioners’ office for $5.
Fickel noted that she is in discussions with the IT manager about cloud-based backup for her server.
Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Michael Wehrkamp shared that his office has a new court administrator for the juvenile side with Elizabeth Zartman. Sally Wannemacher is the court administrator for the probate side.
The commissioners also heard from Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Ed Bohn.
Bohn said the EMA training facility needs proof of structure-ability. He also informed the commissioners of grant funding coming in. The county received the grant for health preparedness funds for $5,000. His office is going to work with county EMS and put together rehab for equipment and supplies for first responders. His office also received $5,000 from Trans-Canada for anything with EMA. The office also received $5,000 for Paulding fire for heavy rescue.
The EMA has to replace 10 batteries and patches within the county at $110 each. All public buildings need a fully stocked first-aid kit.
Bohn also is planning to form a rapid task force with the sheriff’s office. Ashley McDougall will start with Antwerp first. His office is going to put all EMTs through operations of understanding.
Also commissioners:
• heard the Merry & Bright Celebration will be Dec. 8. The commissioners said the county will take care of the courthouse square lighting for the event.
• approved a revolving loan fund amount of $77,000 to be used as a grant for Cecil’s sanitary sewer project. The project is estimated to cost $80,000.
• signed an enterprise zone agreement for Mansfield Welding Services LLC.
• heard from Engineer Travis McGarvey that the wind farm company is fixing and repairing roadways in its windmill area. He also stated that County Road 179 is closed while the bridge is being repaired.
• entered into an agreement between the county and the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office to administer programs using HUD funds.
• accepted a change order for Poling Excavating and Waterways for the Eagle Creek-Wilson Ditch Project for $12,912, bringing the total project cost to $97,667.
• were informed that Grunwell Cashero will be working on the entrance step to the courthouse. In addition, the lean-to on the west side of the courthouse will be removed.
• discussed the Paulding County Carnegie Library system and the Paulding County Hospital both wanting to partner with the county to be part of the county’s phone system. It was noted a memorandum of understanding would have to be signed and the library/hospital will be billed for the appropriate phone line counts each month after phone lines are ported over from their existing location.
• signed a general obligation note for $50,000 with the State Bank for one year.
• heard from senior center director Marsha Yeutter that the senior center’s van is in need of repair. The commissioners asked for a quote for having it repaired again. Yeutter said to replace the entire vehicle is around $47,000, but the estimate for fixing the lift is $8,000, which it may need again later.
