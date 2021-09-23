PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners handled a number of miscellaneous items during two recent meetings here.
Commissioners:
• approved five separate resolutions either amending or modifying the 2021 county budget. The total is $12,764.36.
• met with Paulding County Common Pleas Court Judge Tiffany Beckman. Among the topics discussed is the court’s securing of a targeting community alternatives to prison (TCAP) grant. This is designed to help divert inmates from the state prison system to local corrections agencies.
• met with Tim Yenser, the county’s maintenance director, for an update.
• discussed an open seat on the Paulding County Hospital Board with Mike Winans and Konnie Gerber.
• passed a resolution entering into a subsidy grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
• discussed the recently filled position of county victim’s advocate with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard. He also noted that the new Matrix system (concerning electronic case management) is operating.
• participated in the Ohio Power Siting Board’s recent webinar hosted by the County Commissioners Association of Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.