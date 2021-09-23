PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners handled a number of miscellaneous items during two recent meetings here.

Commissioners:

• approved five separate resolutions either amending or modifying the 2021 county budget. The total is $12,764.36.

• met with Paulding County Common Pleas Court Judge Tiffany Beckman. Among the topics discussed is the court’s securing of a targeting community alternatives to prison (TCAP) grant. This is designed to help divert inmates from the state prison system to local corrections agencies.

• met with Tim Yenser, the county’s maintenance director, for an update.

• discussed an open seat on the Paulding County Hospital Board with Mike Winans and Konnie Gerber.

• passed a resolution entering into a subsidy grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

• discussed the recently filled position of county victim’s advocate with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard. He also noted that the new Matrix system (concerning electronic case management) is operating.

• participated in the Ohio Power Siting Board’s recent webinar hosted by the County Commissioners Association of Ohio.

