PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners discussed a proposed renewal levy for the county health department and received a quarterly update on OSU Extension Office programs during one of their recent regular meetings.
Commissioners approved a resolution requesting that the county auditor certify property tax valuation and revenue figures for the health department's 0.2-mill, 10-year renewal levy. The county board of health is requesting that commissioners place the renewal levy on the November ballot.
This represents the first step as commissioners also would have to approve a resolution placing the levy on the ballot. The deadline for submitting general election issues for the fall general election is 4 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Turning to OSU Extension Office matters, commissioners received updates from several different office officials.
Among the highlights:
• a "lock-in" was held for the county's 4-H camp counselors to discuss upcoming 4-H programs.
• Paulding County 4-H provided programs during STEAM Night at Grover Hill Elementary School.
• "ChickQuest," an informational program concerning chicken care, got underway at two elementary schools in late February and will continue until the school year ends.
• Michael Schweinsberg continues to serve as county 4-H educator and area leader for 4-H Area 1.
• Sarah Noggle, educator for agriculture and natural resources, handled numerous educational and training matters. This included serving as coordinator for the state Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference concerning soil and cover crops with 1,634 participants attending educational sessions during a two-day period. She continues with training as Ohio's "state sustainable agriculture" and research education co-coordinator for Ohio this year.
• Master Gardener volunteers met in January, February and March to discuss various topics such as modifications to their scholarship program, this year's plant sale and a plan for a children's educational garden area.
• the county's supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) provided indirect education programming to 85 participants during the January-March period.
• 23 cover crop fact sheets have been published which can help guide farmers understand more about such crops.
• Rachel Cochran, the county's water quality extension associate, helped publish 25 on-farm research reports as co-editor of the OSU Extension Agronomy Team's on-farm research committee.
• Cochran initiated cover crops roundtables with Noggle. The effort had been on hold for three years and received interest from 19 persons who attended.
• OSU Extension's family and consumer services division under Casey Bishop handled a number of educational programs and services. These ranged from Zumba with the Paulding County Senior Center to financial programs such as "Real Money, Real World" for 31 Paulding High School students, and various mental and physical health-related programs to the general public.
During two recent regular sessions this month, county commissioners also:
• opened bids on the county's 2023 chip/seal contract that will extend road surfaces with an asphalt/crushed stone mix. Allied Construction, LLC, Chillicothe, was the low bidder among three contractors while the engineer's estimate was $327,062. Commissioners will make a determination about a contract at a later date.
• approved separate resolutions amending or supplementing the 2023 county budget with $15,175 in appropriations.
• approved a resolution creating a new expense line item to track expenses for health fund 8003, public health fund 8003 and COVID-19 enhanced fund 8315. It also renames funds named public health workforce/fringes and COVID-19 OP II enhanced/fringes to public health workforce/insurance and COVID-19 OP II/insurance, respectively.
• approved a resolution creating a new expense line item to track WIC/insurance.
• met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn who noted upcoming meetings concerning the 2024 solar eclipse event and the local emergency planning committee. He also discussed storm warning sirens throughout the county.
• discussed a CORSA insurance claim concerning a recent minor battery fire at the Paulding County Board of Elections with Don Foltz, loss control agent.
• received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
• met with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to discuss legal matters.
