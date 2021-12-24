PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners handled a variety of issues during two recent meetings.

According to meeting minutes, commissioners:

• approved two resolutions modifying the 2021 county budget to reflect an additional $85,570.41 in appropriations. This concerns 15 different line items, including $37,941.28 in the engineer’s budget for projects and $20,000 in the sheriff’s budget for contacts and jail salaries.

• passed a resolution authorizing an agreement with Wood County commissioners to care for delinquent children at the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.

• discussed PILOT payments for wind/solar projects in Paulding County with Terrence O’Donnell of Dickinson Wright PLLCC.

• received an update from Dan Howell, president of the Paulding County Fair Board.

• discussed funding for Grover Hill’s planned wastewater system upgrade with several officials, including Dennis Miller of Maumee Valley planning Organization and the town’s mayor, John Moon.

• met with Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman who informed them that she’s started the state certification process for her drug court.

• hosted the county land bank meeting.

• discussed raising the minimum per household rate for ditch projects from $5 to $15 per year. The minimum fee has been unchanged for years, according to the meeting minutes.

• approved a resolution allowing an easement to Michigan Southern Railroad (dba Napoleon, Defiance & Western Railway Co.) near Harmann Road and Paulding County Road 424.

• passed a resolution allowing a technical agreement with Maumee Valley Planning Organization for fiscal year 2021 community development block grant utilizing CARES Act money.

• approved a resolution allowing the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office to trade in a 2013 Ford Explorer and 2014 Ford Taurus.

