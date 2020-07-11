PAULDING — County commissioners here received updates on juvenile court and EMA matters while handling a variety of other topics during recent public meetings.
The commissioners office provided The Crescent-News with a recap of meetings held in the previous 3 1/2 weeks.
Paulding County Juvenile/Probate Judge Michael Wehrkamp provided his annual report for 2019.
He noted that 78 cases were carried over last year from 2018, while the complete case total for 2019 was 556. This represented an increase of 15% (74) from the comparable 2018 figure.
Too, Wehrkamp reported a 13% increase in docket entries over the two reporting years — from 9,748 in 2018 to 11,053 in 2019.
Other figures for 2019 presented by Wehrkamp:
• 111 youth participated in the court’s diversion program in 2019 with 63 “discharged successfully.” Forty-four kids were still involved as of Dec. 31.
• the juvenile court hosted two “parent project” courses last year. Their purpose is “to help parents change destructive adolescent behavior such as school failure, family conflict, drug use, violence, running away and teen suicide/mental health problems.”
• the court sentenced 17 juveniles to Ohio Department of Youth Services detention, while 15 were sent to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center near Stryker and two went to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green. Some 387 “bed days” were used in these facilities in 2019, compared to 1,088 in 2018.
• the county’s juvenile probation department handled 60 youths.
• 64 juvenile traffic offenders participated in the CARTEENS traffic safety course.
In another matter, commissioners received an update on June 26 about the coronavirus situation from Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn and others. He reported that the county had 20 cases on June 26.
Marty Bradford, administrator of Vancrest Health Care in Payne, told commissioners he hadn’t heard back from the Ohio National Guard when it would be in to test patients in the facility. This was planned as a precaution as the nursing home had no cases as of June 26.
During a separate meeting, Bohn reported that the EMA office’s mass casualty trailer is ready to be utilized by six surrounding counties and Allen County, Ind.
According to Bohn, FEMA granted his office a John Deere Gator. Paulding was one of five counties to receive one.
Bohn also informed commissioners that the West Ohio Food Bank truck will appear again at the county fairgrounds in Paulding from noon-2 p.m. July 29. He noted that 427 families were served by the truck during a previous stop there.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution creating a coronavirus relief fund to accept federal CARES Relief Act funds through the state. Paulding County’s share is $844,111.70.
• learned from Paulding Senior Center Director Marsha Yeutter that her agency will be using coronavirus-related funds through the federal CARES Relief Act for home-delivered meals. She stated that the senior health fair day at the county fairgrounds is still planned on Friday after having received the okay to proceed from the county health department. Social distancing measures will be in place.
• approved a resolution on July 1 amending the 2020 county budget to include an additional $66,517 for the county’s soil conservation fund. This includes $46,550 for salaries.
• approved a contract with the firm Software Solutions to update the county’s financial software. This will replace software that is said to be close to 30 years old and cannot be assessed from home by county employees.
• opened bids on a bridge replacement project on Prairie Creek. Six companies offered quotes with the low bidder being Miller Brothers Construction, Archbold, $497,573.39. The engineer’s estimate was $601,467.42.
• learned from Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher that the county government’s investments totaled $19,829,852.83, while $91,272.47 of interest has been earned this year. Sales tax receipts totaled $168,668.28, down from March.
• approved a resolution entering into a five-year, $1 lease with Paulding County Economic Development for the use of 103 Perry St. and 103 1/2 Perry St. in downtown Paulding.
• awarded a contract to Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, for township paving projects in 2020. The cost is $348,269.96.
• approved motions placing ditch maintenance collections with Defiance, DeKalb (Ind.), Putnam and Van Wert counties on the 2020 tax duplicate.
• approved a contract with Cern-Base Inc., Twinsburg, for the Paulding County/Blue Creek Township road reclamation and cement stabilization project. The engineer’s estimate was $169,808.
• awarded a contract to Dangler Excavating, LLC, for Payne’s waterline loop project. The cost is $25,000 with community development block grant funds involved in the project.
• approved a proclamation recognizing 2020 as the 100th year of women’s right to vote.
• discussed a cellular tower lease with Landmark Dividend’s Sean Burke, who explained his firm’s services. Commissioners already have an agreement in place with American Tower Rental.
