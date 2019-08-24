PAULDING — The Paulding County commissioners were updated on jail issues during their recent meeting.
Sheriff Jason Landers presented the 2019 projections and July monthly jail report.
There were 58 male inmates serving 675 days and 18 female inmates serving 253 days in July for a total of 928 days served. The average inmates held per day was 29.9. The average inmates stay per day was 12.2. There were 2,518 meals served during the month.
Landers and the commissioners also discussed health insurance costs and wages. The sheriff explained that the jail is receiving some restroom maintenance, along with a need of ceiling tile replacements prior to the upcoming jail inspection. The commissioners and Landers also continued the discussion of the need for an additional information technology person employed through the county that will handle the needs of the sheriff’s office/jail.
The board also heard from Becky Suvar, Waste Management Education and Awareness program manager. Suvar will be retiring at the end of the year. She and the commissioners discussed her position. An advertisement for the position will be placed in an area newspaper.
Also at the meeting, commissioners:
• heard from Dave Cline and Linda Weidenhamer from the board of elections about new voting equipment expenses.
• heard from several individuals from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative and the senior fair board about the fairgrounds electrical system rebuild and information for grand funding for the project.
• were informed by Recorder Carol Temple that she intends to purchase a new copier for her office.
