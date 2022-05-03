PAULDING — County commissioners here recently discussed certain rates for the Auglaize River Sewer District, now under county maintenance.
Generally lying along the Auglaize River in Defiance and Paulding counties, the district is maintained separately by the two political subdivisions. The maintenance separation was accomplished earlier this year, and on the Paulding County side is operated by the county’s soil and water conservation office.
Defiance County recently raised rates in its portion of the system. But according to the Paulding County commissioners office, the change in management was made because maintenance would be more economical if it were handled within the county, instead of relying on Defiance County which had handled it for the entire district.
With Paulding County now handling maintenance, commissioners fielded a concern from the owners of Vacationland, an RV park area in the unincorporated area of Five Span in the county’s north. They inquired about the cost of sewer taps were they to expand their business.
According to the commissioners office, Vacationland has 30 campsites adjacent to Paulding County Road 179.
On another topic, commissioners passed a resolution approving a subgrant agreement with Crane Township trustees for $72,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The resolution notes that Crane Township plans to use the money for the installation of fiber optic as part of an ongoing broadband expansion effort in Paulding County.
Several other townships also are undertaking projects for fiber option installation that will improve internet connectivity speeds.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution creating a revenue line item for K-9 officer donations. A $9,000 donation was received.
• passed a resolution amending the 2022 county budget with $9,750 for general health/MRC.
• approved a resolution appointing Cynthia Peters to the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities for a four-year term.
• received the weekly update form the county’s maintenance director, Tim Yenser.
• learned from the county’s EMA director, Ed Bohn, that he planned to attend an instruction conference in Indianapolis.
• hosted the county’s board of (tax) revision meeting.
