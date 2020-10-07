PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners handled a complaint about a Haviland bio-energy plant during a recent meeting here.
Residents Jennifer Born and Amber Zartman-Scarberry spoke with commissioners during their Sept. 28 meeting about smells and other concerns concerning Haviland Energy at 151 Main St. in the Paulding County village. (Commissioners provided The Crescent-News Tuesday with minutes of that meeting as well as another held on Sept. 23.)
According to its website, Haviland Energy uses biodegradable material to produce methane gas and create electricity that is sold to Haviland Plastic Products in Haviland. Liquid from the operation is applied to nearby farm fields.
Zartman-Scarberry described the smell from the operation as "horrendous," and noted related medical issues "that her physician said is probably due to the odor coming from Haviland Energy," according to commissioners minutes. The smell also has penetrated their homes, the minutes noted.
Zartman-Scarberry expressed concern about the potential impact on well water.
Commissioners asked her to contact the county health department about the matter to have her well tested. Too, they advised her to contact the EPA and document complaints about the business.
An attempt to contact Haviland Energy by telephone Tuesday afternoon for comment was unsuccessful.
In other business, commissioners:
• agreed to allow the county's IT manager, Phillip Jackson, to order and install new telephone equipment for the county health department. Health department Commissioner Bill Edwards informed commissioners that the new system is needed as his agency investigates positive coronavirus tests and handles contact tracing.
• approved a resolution authorizing a fiscal year 2020 community development block grant agreement. This concerns a $150,000 grant.
• discussed the distribution of CARES Relief Act funds with Auditor Claudia Fickel.
• approved a resolution amending the 2020 county budget to add $185,000 in capital improvements money for the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
