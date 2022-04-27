PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners here have approved a new community reinvestment area (CRA).
The County Road 424 Emerald Township Community Reinvestment Area concerns the area around Vagabond Village restaurant near Cecil. The area is located within Emerald Township.
CRAs incentivize investment by provide property owners who may qualify for property tax abatements. Such tax breaks can be up to 100% on new investment.
Commissioners approved a related resolution establishing the CRA.
The resolution noted that "the percentage of the tax exemption on the increase in the assessed valuation resulting from improvements to commercial and industrial real property and the term of those exemptions shall be negotiated on a case-by-case basis in advance of construction or remodeling ... ."
It also detailed the CRA's boundaries, stating that the district will start at 17746 County Road 424/U.S. 127 and extend to 18474 County Road 424/U.S. 127, "with the Maumee River as the northern border within a three-mile radius in Emerald Township."
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution increasing the county's 2022 appropriation in the COVID-19 enhanced operations and community impact grant funds by adding $250,930.23.
• received an update from the county's maintenance director, Tim Yenser.
• met with Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey for his monthly update. He reviewed the Career Day Showcase on April 19 and also noted that business displays will be featured in the Block and Jacob's buildings during the Paulding County Fair, June 11-18.
• met with Paulding Senior Center Director Marsha Yeutter for an update.
• approved a resolution concerning a $25,000 one-year note with Antwerp Exchange Bank for the community improvement corporation.
• passed a resolution establishing a school coordinator-juvenile line item. This reflects a $50,000 RECLAIM grant for the coordinator.
• fielded a concern from Rick Bales about Auglaize Township's proposed reintroduction of zoning to its jurisdiction. Commissioners encouraged him to attend an Auglaize Township trustees meeting.
• met with Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher and Clerk of Courts Ann Pease for the monthly county investment report. Wannemacher noted that county investments totaled $23,461,130.26 with $26,455.12 earned in interest this year. The monthly sales tax figure was $189,579.89.
