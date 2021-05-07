PAULDING — A Grover Hill area windfarm and a proposed new county park were topics of recent Paulding County commissioners meetings here.
The commissioners office provided The Crescent-News with minutes Thursday of four recent sessions.
The windfarm is proposed by Starwood Energy Corp. on 6,500 acres in Latty Township, north of Grover Hill.
According to the meeting minutes, a permit application process that began this week will take up to nine months for approval, so operation isn't likely until late next year.
The minutes noted that projected tax revenue for the affected Paulding County governmental entities is $1,242,000. This amount was based on the full 138-megawatt generation which is possible.
Some $1.1 million would be invested to improve county and township roads, according to the minutes, although they did not indicate how much of this would be covered by Starwood Energy.
Windfarms and solar fields are typically built with tax credits that rely on government subsidies.
Commissioners also met with several persons interested in establishing a new county park along Flat Rock Creek on the northeast edge of Paulding.
Some 15 acres is county-owned land on Road 111, just outside Paulding, while a portion needed for a small parking area is located inside the village. The area is proposed as the new "Flat Rock Park."
County park board members Aaron Timm, Gary Mabis, Linda Hodges and Glen Troth discussed the matter with commissioners at a meeting in April and shared their ideas with Paulding Village Council Monday night.
Park board members have vowed to improve existing trails and establish eight to 12 primitive campsites near Flat Rock Creek. The county park board would maintain the property if the proposal comes to fruition, according to the meeting minutes.
Commissioners noted that they permit hunting on the county-owned property, but "can change that to be bow hunting only for the rest of the grounds," the minutes noted.
Park board members plan to meet with Paulding Village Council again on May 17.
In other business, commissioners:
• discussed the county's broadband needs with Eric Roughton of Arthur Mutual Telephone Company. The county's economic development director, Tim Copsey, noted that officials are trying to create a map detailing what companies can provide fiber services and where in the county. Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein explained that state grant opportunities are available for broadband expansion.
• met with local architect Jerry Overmier and Diana Savage to discuss window replacement at the county courthouse. Overmier will return to commissioners with a fee proposal. Commissioners plan to maintain the existing woodwork in the courthouse, according to the minutes.
• discussed the future reopening of the Paulding Senior Center with Director Marsha Yeutter. Also discussed was the center's transportation services which are available to persons over 60 years of age for COVID-19 vaccinations.
• met with Paulding Municipal Court's Suzanne Rister who reported that the court handled 1,827 cases this year through April 28 compared to 1,196 during the same time last year, a 52.7% increase. This includes, with comparable 2020 figures in parenthesis: traffic cases, 1,463 (934); criminal cases, 192 (134); and civil cases, 172 (128).
• discussed various issues with the county audit committee. Among other things, Paulding County Juvenile Court/Probate Judge Michael Wehrkamp discussed establishing the county's new juvenile assessment center in the former "Fritz House" at 451 McDonald Pike. In a separate meeting, commissioners discussed uses for the building with Jim Stripe, Paulding County's Development Disabilities superintendent.
• passed a resolution allowing Paulding County to participate in an Ohio Department of Transportation road salt contract.
• discussed additional coronavirus-related community development block grant opportunities for Paulding County with Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization.
• approved two resolutions concerning the coronavirus response supplemental fund — one increasing it by $330,000; the other making a supplemental appropriation of $40,000.
• passed two resolutions creating a new $50,000 county health department fund for COVID-19 vaccine equity and support, and amending the county's 2021 budget to reflect this addition.
• passed a resolution increasing the annual appropriation for the public health emergency preparedness fund by $37,585.19.
• approved a resolution creating a $14,521.76 capital assets fund.
• passed a resolution amending the 2021 county budget to add $3,000 in the felony delinquent care and custody fund.
