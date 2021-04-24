PAULDING — Economic development matters highlighted a recent Paulding County commissioners meeting here.
The county’s economic development director, Tim Copsey, explained that recently he sent out nine applications concerning community reinvestment and enterprise zone agreements in Paulding County. Such agreements provide property tax abatements on new investments and improvements made by the private sector.
Copsey informed commissioners he is working with Putnam County’s economic development director “on a standard outline of protocols for these agreements,” according to minutes from the meeting. He plans to present the outline to commissioners for their approval.
Too, he suggested that commissioners and the county’s townships and villages “all work together on this project so that everyone is on the same page,” the minutes noted.
In another matter, Copsey discussed Paulding County’s social services network with commissioners, noting that he asked the group to explain its role to the county’s village councils and mayors.
Too, Copsey inquired about companies from outside Paulding County that do business inside it, “so that he can extend an invitation to them to be part of economic development’s membership program,” according to the meeting minutes.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution allowing a $26,000 general obligation note with Premier Bank. The amount covers the Paulding Community Improvement Corporation’s cost of acquiring nine acres on Gasser Road for economic development purposes.
• approved a resolution amending the 2021 county budget by adding $29,675 in the dog and kennel fund for a vehicle purchase.
• attended the Four County Solid Waste District meeting hosted by Defiance County commissioners via Zoom.
• approved two resolutions authorizing the county’s soil and water conservation office to trade in a 1999 International dump truck and the sheriff’s office to trade in a 2013 Ford pickup.
• discussed the location of the county’s youth assessment center with Paulding County Juvenile Judge Michael Wehrkamp.
• approved a resolution authorizing a contract with Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, for street improvements in Latty. The cost is $76,917.66.
• passed a resolution designating the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities as administrative agent for the Paulding County Family and Children First Council effective July 1.
