PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners discussed the uncertainty of Paulding's senior center and also fielded vote-related complaints during a recent meeting here.
The commissioners office recently provided The Crescent-News with minutes from two meetings held Sept. 30 and Oct. 5.
At the Sept. 30 session, Paulding County Senior Center Director Marsha Yeutter addressed the future reopening of the center, which has been closed due to the coronavirus situation.
According to commissioners' meeting minutes, she noted that it is "unclear what the state is asking to be required" while "there are so many unanswered questions." Yeutter added that she "would be surprised if any senior centers in our area will be reopening by the end of the year," the minutes explained.
Yeutter indicted that if Ethos — a nonprofit organization that assists senior citizens — could provide employees with coronavirus testing, she would like to try to reopen the senior center next month.
She planned to send a proposed contract with Ethos to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard for review.
In another matter, Commissioner Tony Zartman passed along voters' concerns to Dave Cline Sr. and Stan Harmon (county board of elections members) about ballots sent in the mail.
Some voters claimed that "they never received their absentee ballots in the mail" during the spring primary election, according to Zartman.
According to minutes from the Sept. 30 commissioners meeting, Cline stated that when the board of elections "gets an application we always answer and every piece of mail that comes into the office does get logged."
Noting that he was only passing along the concerns, Zartman said it seems "odd that these people have no connection with each and are from different parts of the county, and they all have had the same complaint," the minutes indicated.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a motion renaming the new county first responder training facility the Edward Bohn Training Facility for all that the EMA director has done for Paulding County and first responders.
• spoke with Austin Serna of the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) to discuss the state's "target of opportunity" grants for downtown revitalization projects. Serna's discussion was part of his effort to meet with all five counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams) in MVPO's coverage area about the grant. Only four projects are awarded among Ohio's 77 rural counties, so he is suggesting that commissioners in each county propose just one project every two years.
• discussed with Dan Bowers the upcoming Horse Power Holiday scheduled Oct. 23-25 at the Paulding County Fairgrounds in Paulding.
• approved a resolution creating a budget line item for certain sheriff's office transportation costs. Commissioners appropriated $15,000 for the remainder of the year. This action followed a meeting with Sheriff Jason Landers and Burkard on CARES Relief Act funding criteria.
• approved separate resolutions making supplemental county budget appropriations of $155,369.29 for infrastructure projects, $67,490.52 for infrastructure projects and $100,000 for county court special projects.
• held a teleconference with state auditor officials, as well as Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel and Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher.
• hosted the county land bank meeting.
• passed a resolution authorizing a technical assistance agreement with MVPO to administer community development block grants.
• rescinded a past resolution concerning an agreement with the state for voting equipment, and approved a new resolution. The original resolution, signed in August, is no longer valid due to state changes.
• discussed CARES Relief Act fund distribution with Bohn and Bill Edwards, county health department nursing director. Zartman also requested that the health department provide flu shots to county employees who want them.
