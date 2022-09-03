PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners recently met with Ohio Department of Transportation officials to discuss possible new U.S. 24 safety measures.
That business was one of many topics discussed by commissioners during recent meetings. They also discussed EMS staffing concerns throughout the county and opened bids for a grant-funded project to make renovations to a building in Grover Hill for a community center (see below).
During commissioners’ discussions on U.S. 24, Chris Hughes of ODOT noted that a safety study had been conducted in 2016 for the road’s Paulding County portion.
That length had been the subject of considerable concern some years ago when a number of fatal crashes had occurred in a relatively short period of time. Since that study, however, less crashes have occurred on U.S. 24 in Paulding County, according to ODOT.
Hughes stated that crash prevention is the state agency’s top goal.
Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein noted that the intersection at U.S. 24/Road 143 is a continuing concern.
Officials also discussed the possibility of right-on and right-off turns only at the U.S. 24/Road 232 and U.S. 24/Road 139 intersections while discussing new strategies for the Road 143 intersection.
Commissioners would like public feedback on these possibilities.
According to commissioners’ meeting minutes, Hughes noted improvements on U.S. 30 — south of Paulding County in Van Wert County and points east — to improve safety.
Only one bid was received on the Grover Hill community center renovation project. R.G. Zachrich Construction Inc., Defiance, offered a base bid of $430,755 with an alternate of $874.
The engineer’s estimate was $420,149.
Commissioners planned to review the bid and make a contract determination later.
The project — relying on community development block grant funding through the state — proposes to renovate the former Lions Club building in Grover Hill.
Additionally, commissioners met with the county’s 911 supervisor, Matt McDougall, to discuss concerns about EMS staffing shortages.
Commissioners have been contacted about issues with missed EMS runs due to inadequate staffing.
From June 1-Aug. 17, 304 EMS runs and 28 fire runs were dispatched in the county, according to McDougall. Ten runs were picked up by outside jurisdictions, presumably due to inadequate staffing.
The lack of staffing is a nationwide problem, he observed, where volunteer fire and EMS departments are concerned.
But McDougall noted a change in the Ohio Revised Code which he believes will help “tremendously.” In the past, two EMTs were required for ambulance staffing, but this has been reduced to a single EMT or paramedic.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a motion approving an agreement with Resource Solutions Associates, LLC, to update the county’s hazard mitigation plan. This followed an earlier discussion with EMA Director Ed Bohn and Sandy Hovest of Resource Solutions. Bohn plans to convene meetings with affected stakeholders in the plan after Labor Day.
• approved the appointment of Lisa McClure to the Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
• passed an annual resolution accepting amounts and rates of existing property tax levies as set by the county budget commission.
• met with state auditors to conduct an audit exit conference.
• discussed the courthouse window replacement project with Jerry Overmier of Beilharz Architects, Keith Knight of The Wilson Group — the project contractor — and Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers.
• received a monthly report from Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher. She noted that county investments totaled $28,288.988.48 as of Monday. She also reported that the county’s sales tax has risen by 11% over the comparable 2021 figure.
• passed 13 resolutions amending, supplementing, modifying or increasing the county’s 2022 budget by $274,529.10.
• met with Melissa Ferruso, community engagement and education manager with the Center for Energy Education. She discussed the center’s mission of raising “awareness” about “renewable energy.”
• met with Ahron Jones of eCivis, and the county’s economic development director, Tim Copsey. They discussed eCivis which, according to commissioners’ meeting minutes, is said to be “the most widely used and trusted grants management system in county government,” helping counties track and administer grants.
• received Copsey’s monthly update on economic development activities.
• approved a resolution establishing a joint board with Defiance County commissioners concerning the Nile Weible Ditch project. This includes properties in Defiance and Paulding counties.
• received an update from Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman. She noted a likely state requirement in the future for e-filing through the clerk of courts.
